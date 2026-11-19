Elon Musk abruptly appeared to distance himself from the MAGA (Make America Great Again) brand despite previously describing himself as “not just MAGA, I’m dark MAGA” at a 2024 Donald Trump rally. He also expressed regret about spending nearly half a billion dollars backing Republicans in this year’s midterm elections, which ultimately led to sweeping Democratic victories as the party assumed control of both chambers of the US Congress.

‘Not MAGA’: Elon Musk regrets spending millions at midterms

Speaking at the New York Times DealBookSummit on Wednesday (US time), Musk, who helped elect US President Donald Trump, argued that he is “not MAGA.” The tech billionaire said that while Republican candidates in the midterm races might have done far worse without his investments, he feels “pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it.”

“Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he continued.

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Describing his political beliefs as “quite moderate” during the interview at the NYT DealBook Summit, Musk asserted that his goal was to maintain some “checks and balances.” He later revealed that he had hoped for the US House, Senate, or the White House to be controlled by Republicans going into 2029, even though he added that he didn’t want a “supermajority” of Democrats or Republicans either.

When asked about his controversial statements on immigration and “MAGA stuff,” Elon replied, “I’m not MAGA. … I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m, like, if it means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are positives and negatives in both parties.”

How much Elon Musk spent at the 2026 midterms

The world’s richest man, who continues to share links with the Trump administration, sought to keep Texas red with his staggering spending. The state is home to his companies Tesla and SpaceX and a planned chipmaking venture between the two firms. Unfortunately for Musk and the Republicans, the Lone Star State ultimately elected its first Democratic governor in more than three decades.

Although several billionaires donated to Republican causes, Musk’s spending on midterms was by far the most compared to others. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings cited in a BBC analysis, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made donations worth $445.7 million on the US midterm campaign.

Most of that money was spent (at least $168 million, according to NBC News) through his super political action committee, America PAC, on the Texas Senate race, backing Republican candidate Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott, who both eventually lost to Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, respectively.

Musk previously sought to distance himself from political spendings

In comparison, Musk spent over $250 million on Trump and his party in the 2024 campaign, steering them to White House and US Congress victories.

The richest billionaire’s latest remarks mark a stark break from his previous close ties with POTUS Trump, who at one point nicknamed Musk his “First Buddy” and hired him as a special government employee to head the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As he eventually left the DOGE seat last year, committing to focus on his companies, Musk revealed plans to cut back political spending. Tesla sales started sinking at the time, prompting fears among board members and investors that the company’s founder was not committed enough to the automaker that helped him join the billionaire club.

His comments from last year now seemingly echo what he said in Wednesday’s interview.

Alluding to how he “done enough,” he said at a conference in May 2025, “If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I do not currently see a reason.”