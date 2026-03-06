At 78, Diane Hendricks has once again been named the world’s richest self-made woman, according to the Hurun Report Rich List 2026.

The Wisconsin entrepreneur now has an estimated fortune of $24 billion, an increase of about $1 billion over the past year. This is the fourth time she has held the title, strengthening her reputation as one of the most successful self-made business leaders in the world.

Hendricks built her wealth through ABC Supply, a company that sells roofing and construction materials to contractors across the United States. Because of her long influence in the roofing industry, she is widely known as the “Roofing Queen.” But behind the billionaire title is a story that began far away from boardrooms and billion-dollar businesses.

Growing up on a dairy farm

Diane Hendricks was born on March 2, 1947, near Mondovi and grew up in the small rural town of Osseo.

Her parents ran a dairy farm, and daily life revolved around hard work. Farm life meant waking up early, helping with chores and learning responsibility at a young age. Those years shaped the strong work ethic that would later define her business career.

At just 17 years old, she became a single mother. Supporting a child while still in school was difficult, and she took a job in a factory in nearby Janesville to earn money while finishing her education.

Regardless of the pressure, she completed high school and began thinking about how to build a better future. Determined to move ahead, she earned a real estate broker’s license at the age of 21, opening the door to her first business opportunity.

Selling and developing homes gave her an understanding of property, construction and the building industry. It also introduced her to the world that would eventually make her one of the richest women on the planet.

A partnership that built a business empire

In the early 1970s, Hendricks met Ken Hendricks, a roofer who shared her ambition and entrepreneurial spirit. The two connected over their ideas about business and opportunity.

They married in 1975 and began working together on real estate projects in Beloit. The couple bought properties, renovated them and sold them again, slowly building both experience and capital.

Through this work, they noticed a problem in the construction industry. Contractors often struggled to find reliable suppliers for roofing and building materials. Diane and Ken believed they could build a business that served contractors better than existing distributors.

That idea led to the creation of ABC Supply in 1982.

From the start, the company focused on providing roofing, siding and window materials directly to contractors. Ken used his field experience to manage operations and relationships with builders, however Diane handled planning, strategy and business growth.

Their simple idea was that treat contractors well and provide reliable service, helped the company grow quickly.

Tragedy and a test of leadership

For years, Diane and Ken built the company together. But in 2007, tragedy struck when Ken Hendricks died in an accident.

His sudden death left both a personal and professional void. Many wondered whether ABC Supply would survive without its co-founder.

Instead of stepping back, Diane Hendricks took full leadership of the company.

She expanded the business with a clear strategy and bold decisions. Over the next decade, she led the company through major acquisitions and large investments that strengthened its position in the construction supply market.

Under her leadership, ABC Supply purchased Bradco Supply in 2010 and later acquired L&W Supply in 2016. These deals helped transform the company into the largest distributor of roofing materials in North America.

Today, ABC Supply operates more than 900 branches across the United States and generated $20.7 billion in revenue in 2024, making it one of the largest privately held companies in the country.

Expanding into new businesses

Alongside ABC Supply, Hendricks also co-founded Hendricks Holding Company, which oversees investments across several industries.

The company’s portfolio includes businesses in manufacturing, construction, distribution, real estate development, recycling and life sciences. These ventures have further expanded the Hendricks business empire.

Even as her wealth grew, Hendricks remained closely tied to Beloit, the city where her business began. She has invested millions of dollars into redeveloping neighborhoods and bringing new companies to the area, helping revive parts of the local economy.

A rare self-made billionaire

Diane Hendricks stands out in the billionaire world for one important reason, her wealth is largely self-made.

Unlike many billionaires who inherit wealth or family companies, Hendricks built her fortune step by step. From selling homes to running a roofing supply company, she steadily expanded her businesses over four decades.

Her success also shows the growth of women entrepreneurs in industries that were once dominated by men, particularly construction and building materials.

Today, with a $24 billion fortune and the title of the world’s richest self-made woman for the fourth time, the “Roofing Queen” remains a powerful symbol of persistence and entrepreneurship.