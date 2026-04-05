Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and her husband Tim Mynett are facing scrutiny from the House Oversight Committee over a sharp rise in their reported wealth. The review comes after disclosures showed their finances spiked in a short period.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer said the committee is looking into the couple’s business activities and financial disclosures. According to reports, their net worth increased from about $51,000 to as much as $30 million within a year. Comer said his team is considering issuing a subpoena to Mynett, over their “curious business practices.”

Omar’s 2024 financial disclosure forms reportedly showed a significant jump in assets. Mynett’s investment firm, Rose Lake Capital, which was set up in 2022 with just $42, is said to have reported assets of up to $25 million within a year. A wine business run by Mynett also reportedly grew from minimal value to several million dollars.

Associates are said to have flagged possible irregularities to federal authorities, leading to major scrutiny. Omar has denied any wrongdoing and criticised the probe.

“There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years. It’s not possible,” Comer said.

Minnesota fraud scandal adds context

The inquiry comes in the midst of a fraud scandal in Minnesota involving misuse of public funds. Federal prosecutors have estimated losses of at least $9 billion tied to Medicaid-related services and other state programs. Donald Trump has claimed the figure could be as high as $19 billion.

Authorities have linked the fraud to schemes involving childcare, pandemic-era feeding programs, autism services and housing assistance. In one case, funds meant for food programs were allegedly diverted for luxury purchases, including cars, real estate and international travel. Several individuals have been charged, including many of Somali descent.

Trump has used the controversy to criticise immigration policies, arguing that Minnesota highlights risks tied to migration from “failed societies” like Somalia.

“They come here with no money, and they go out and buy Mercedes-Benzes. And Ilhan Omar, who married her brother, is a stone-cold crook, and everybody knows it,” Trump said at a White House Easter lunch on April 1.

Political tensions escalate in 2026

The developments come as tensions between Trump and Omar have increased in recent months. The two have clashed publicly over immigration, foreign policy and allegations tied to the Minnesota fraud cases.

During the February 2026 State of the Union address, Omar interrupted Trump, shouting “You have killed Americans” as he spoke about immigration and sanctuary cities. Trump responded by calling her and other protestors “crazy” and accusing them of trying to “cheat” in elections.

Trump has also repeated claims linking Omar to immigration fraud, including allegations that she married her brother. Fact-checkers have previously found no evidence supporting these claims.

Omar, meanwhile, has remained a strong critic of Trump’s policies, including his approach to Iran. In March 2026, she introduced a War Powers resolution aimed at limiting his authority to take military action.

The investigation into her family’s finances now adds another layer to an already heated political rivalry.