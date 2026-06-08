For many Americans, retirement is beginning to look more expensive than ever. A new survey shows that the amount people believe they need to retire comfortably has climbed back to $1.46 million in 2026, up $200,000 from last year. The increase shows growing worries about everyday expenses, economic uncertainty and the possibility of living longer than expected.

The findings come from Northwestern Mutual’s latest retirement planning survey, which was based on 4,375 online interviews conducted in January. Alongside the rising savings target, the survey paints a picture of financial anxiety. Nearly half of Americans say they do not expect to be financially prepared for retirement, while a similar share worry that their savings may not last throughout their later years.

Rising costs are reshaping retirement goals

Although inflation is far lower than the peaks seen after the pandemic, many Americans continue to feel the impact of higher prices. Housing, healthcare, insurance, food and energy costs remain elevated compared with just a few years ago, making retirement planning more challenging.

The survey found that the retirement target of $1.46 million matches the record high first reported in 2024. After falling to $1.26 million in 2025, the figure has now rebounded as concerns over living expenses return.

According to Erica Sandberg, consumer finance expert at BadCredit.org, people often revise their retirement expectations based on what they experience in their daily lives.

“People tend to quickly react when they see the prices of goods and services escalate. Maybe it used to cost $40 to fill up a tank but it’s now $60, or your weekly grocery bill had been a fairly consistent $200, but today it’s $300,” Sandberg told Newsweek. “That puts pressure on a tight budget, but it’s also an alarm. It doesn’t take a math genius to understand that when costs rise, so does the need for additional savings,” Sandberg told Newsweek.

Sandberg believes the additional $200,000 many Americans now say they need is less about a precise calculation and more about how people perceive rising costs. “I’m not seeing this as a specific magic number, but just an overall increase,” she said. “The $200,000 figure is representative of what they’re feeling—an approximate 15 percent to 16 percent hike in the cost of living.”

Many workers still feel unprepared

Regardless of setting ambitious retirement goals, many Americans remain far from reaching them. The survey found that almost one-quarter of people with retirement accounts have saved an amount equal to one year or less of their current income.

Generation X faces particular pressure as retirement draws closer. One in five Gen X respondents said financial difficulties have already forced them to delay retirement plans, the highest share among all generations surveyed. More than a quarter also reported that they have not started saving for retirement.

At the same time, there are signs of progress. Nearly half of Gen X respondents said they have saved at least four times their annual income, an improvement from the previous year. Optimism has also increased slightly, with 49 percent expecting to be financially prepared by retirement.

Longer lives are adding to retirement anxiety

Americans are also planning for the possibility of spending more years in retirement. On average, respondents said they began saving at age 31 and hope to retire at 65. However, more than a quarter believe they will live to age 100, with the figure rising to nearly one-third among Generation Z. That expectation is creating fresh concerns about whether retirement savings can support decades of living expenses.

“Uncertainty. We are emotional creatures that think, not the other way around,” said John Ehrenfeld, a certified financial planner and owner of Your Path Wealth Management. “A typical reaction to uncertainty of running out of money is to do what we know—continuing working, savings, and not spending.”

There is no universal retirement number

Financial experts say the survey’s headline figure should not be treated as a one-size-fits-all target. Retirement needs vary widely depending on lifestyle, spending habits and location.

“Some people will be comfortable with $1.46 million in their account, others will need more or less,” Sandberg told Newsweek. “Averages can be deceiving. Run your own numbers and consider your lifestyle goals.”

Ehrenfeld agrees that retirement success often depends less on hitting a specific savings figure and more on managing expenses.

“I have worked with clients that have $300,000 in investment assets, that have retired comfortable, and others with over $20 million, that could not make it work—it ultimately comes down to their spending,” he said.