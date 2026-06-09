Artificial intelligence is now reshaping industries, it is also driving a massive boom in data centers and digital infrastructure across the United States. Now, Meta believes the future of AI will rely not just on software engineers, but also on skilled workers such as electricians, welders and fiber technicians who help build and maintain that infrastructure.

At a time when many companies are cutting jobs and trimming their workforce, Meta has launched America’s Workforce Academy (AWA), a free training program aimed at helping people prepare for these in-demand skilled trade roles that are becoming increasingly important in the AI era.

What is America’s Workforce Academy all about?

Meta said the five-week training program called ‘America’s workforce academy’ will provide free training and direct pathways to jobs. The initiative is being launched in partnership with the National Urban League, the Associated Builders and Contractors, CBRE and several community organisations across the country. The company is piloting the program in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana and Texas and has committed $115 million to the effort this year. According to Meta, graduates of the program will be guaranteed a job at a Meta data-center construction site.

“Meta is proud to be partnering with the National Urban League, the Associated Builders and Contractors, and CBRE, as well as community partners across the country including, the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, STRIVE, Boone County Economic Development Corporation (IN), Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce (LA), Workforce Solutions Borderplex (TX), and Ohio Chamber of Commerce (OH),” the company said.

Why Meta says America needs more trade workers

Meta argues that the United States faces a major shortage of skilled workers at a time when demand is rapidly increasing. The company said the labor market needs hundreds of thousands of fiber technicians, welders, plumbers, electricians and other skilled trade workers to support the country’s growing infrastructure needs.

“We are launching America’s Workforce Academy (AWA) to build upon the huge demand we saw for Meta’s first major initiative of this kind, Level-Up, Meta’s fiber installation training program that received 35,000 applications in the first seven days,” the company said. The initiative builds on Meta’s earlier fiber-installation training program, which attracted tens of thousands of applicants shortly after launch.

Zuckerberg links AI growth to trade jobs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said AI’s expansion will create significant demand for skilled workers across the country. In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg wrote, “America is going to need hundreds of thousands of skilled tradespeople to build the infrastructure for our country to lead in AI. People need access to the education and opportunity to secure these jobs.

“We believe the future is for everyone. Today, we’re launching America’s Workforce Academy with academic and workforce partners to provide free training and direct pathways to jobs building this infrastructure. “We want to deliver personal superintelligence for everyone — and we want as many people as possible to help build that future with us.”

‘American heroes’ who will power the future

Meta’s leadership has framed skilled workers as central to the country’s next phase of growth. Dina Powell McCormick, Meta President and Vice-Chairman, stated in a press release, “The AI revolution is bringing change but also historic opportunities. Skilled workers electrified rural America one pole at a time. They manned the factories that built the arsenal that won World War II. Now a new generation will pour the foundations and lay the fiber that secures American strength in this new age.” The company said it views these workers as critical to powering America’s future as AI infrastructure expands.

Importance of data centres

The rapid growth of data centers has created strong demand for electricians, HVAC technicians and construction workers who can build and maintain highly complex facilities. Industry estimates from the Associated Builders and Contractors suggest the construction sector needs an additional 349,000 workers this year alone to meet demand.

Research from labour market analytics firm Lightcast has also found that data center-related construction job postings have roughly doubled over the past two years. Meta’s own ambitions are adding to that demand. The company is spending heavily on AI infrastructure and recently unveiled plans for Hyperion, a massive data center campus in Louisiana that Meta has said would be so large it could cover a significant portion of Manhattan.

Meta is not alone in trying to address the skilled labour shortage. Large companies and corporate foundations have increasingly invested in workforce development programs. Earlier this year, the BlackRock Foundation announced a $100 million initiative aimed at strengthening the pipeline of skilled trade workers, including efforts to train electricians in Texas, where data center construction has surged.