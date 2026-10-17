US President Donald Trump on Friday clarified that he had advised newly appointed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia to “reconsider” the job amid intense media scrutiny. His remarks followed US media reports that she had been forced out on October 16, just five days into the role.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for a rally in Georgia on Friday, Trump said he wanted Zacharia to have a good life and avoid further media criticism. He suggested she could take up another role in his administration. A senior White House official confirmed she was “transitioning out” of the press secretary’s position, ANI reported.

Zacharia’s departure followed a turbulent week in which her first and only White House press briefing drew criticism and questions emerged about her legal qualifications. Subsequent media interviews in which she defended herself also came under scrutiny.

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Trump’s advice to Zacharia

Trump said he had advised Zacharia to think about whether she wanted to continue as press secretary. “They’ve been so nasty to her,” Trump said, referring to the media. Recalling his conversation with Zacharia, he added, “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it. But I would reconsider. You got a beautiful husband and family.”

Trump said he had met her family the previous day and described them as “beautiful kids” who looked “like from a picture postcard”. He said he had told Zacharia that she should consider leaving because she did not need to go through the pressure of the job.

The president denied that he had fired her, saying he wanted her to have a good life.

“No, no. I want her to have a good life… she’s been brutalised by the media,” Trump said, ANI reported. He added that he would speak to her again after returning from Georgia.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he had told Zacharia, “You don’t have to do this if you don’t want to.”

“I think you’re better off being happy,” he said, questioning whether the position was one that could make someone happy. “There’s nothing easy about this job,” he added.

Trump also said Zacharia might continue working for him “in some form, but maybe a more pleasant form”. He said he was in “no rush” to name her replacement and had not prepared a shortlist, despite receiving calls from people interested in the job.

Reports say Zacharia was forced out after five days

The New York Times broke the news, claiming that Zacharia had been ousted from the position. Three people familiar with the matter told the newspaper that she was removed after internal discussions at the White House.

Another report from CBS confirmed Zacharia was being removed from the role. A White House aide told the network that she had spent the week unusually isolated.

“No one thought she was sticking around long enough to even involve her in actual decision-making,” the aide said.

Later on Friday, White House communications director Steven Cheung said Zacharia would be “transitioning into a new role that will be announced at a later date”.

Zacharia had started the job on Monday and had not even moved to Washington. Trump had offered her the position the previous Friday.

Questions over her legal qualifications

Zacharia faced repeated questions after reports that she had presented herself as a lawyer despite never passing a bar examination.

She graduated from Pepperdine Law School but failed the California bar exam in 2011, a fact she acknowledged on Thursday. Trump had also referred to her as “an attorney”.

During an exchange with a New York Times reporter on the White House South Lawn, Zacharia was repeatedly asked in which state she had passed the bar exam. She twice responded, “When I moved to China.”

She later told The New York Times that she had misheard the question, even though Trump, who was standing nearby, had repeated it to her.

Zacharia also told the newspaper that the president of Pepperdine University had advised her that she could describe herself as a “lawyer” but not an “attorney”.

Speaking to conservative commentator Jack Posobiec, she said there was a “lot of misinformation around the fact that I labelled myself a lawyer”.

“I was very careful how I executed this. I never came across as someone who was an attorney at law,” she said.

The issue continued to follow her during media interviews, including an appearance on Fox News on Thursday night with Sean Hannity, a friend of Trump. The interview included questions about her qualifications. During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, host Lawrence Jones asked whether she wished she had told Trump about failing the bar exam.

“Well, Lawrence,” Zacharia responded, “those questions weren’t asked.”

Her first White House briefing drew criticism

Zacharia’s first and only White House press briefing took place on Tuesday and lasted around 14 minutes. She delivered prepared remarks for roughly 10 minutes before taking questions from 3 media outlets.

Her performance drew criticism, and her subsequent interviews did little to ease the scrutiny. She argued that she had not received enough time to prepare for the briefing.

Defending her performance on Fox News on Thursday, Zacharia told host Sean Hannity that she had received the briefing material only on Tuesday morning.

“What I feel is I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time,” she said.

“I received briefing materials in the morning of Tuesday, and I went to deliver all of the great results that President Trump is delivering for the American people that are not often spread in the national media,” she added.

Zacharia’s tenure appears to have become one of the shortest in the history of the White House press secretary’s office, lasting five days and including just one briefing.