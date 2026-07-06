It began with a red card. It ended with a phone call from US President Donald Trump to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and a historic decision that allowed US striker Folarin Balogun to return for the World Cup knockout stage. The episode has also put the spotlight back on Trump’s close ties with Infantino, who has frequently appeared alongside the US president at FIFA events in recent months.

According to The New York Times, Trump asked Infantino to review the decision that ruled Balogun out of the next match. Balogun was shown a straight red card after stepping on the ankle of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović in the 64th minute.

Referee Raphael Claus did not spot the incident during play. However, VAR officials asked him to review the challenge on the pitch-side monitor. After watching the replay, he changed his decision and showed Balogun a red card.

Critics later pointed to FIFA’s own VAR guidelines, which say that replays used to judge the intensity of a challenge should be shown at normal speed. They argued that the use of slow-motion footage made the challenge appear more serious than it actually was.

Under FIFA rules, a straight red card normally brings an automatic one-match suspension with no right of appeal.

FIFA makes historic U-turn over Balogun’s red card

Six days after Trump’s reported phone call, FIFA’s disciplinary committee announced that Balogun’s one-match suspension would not take effect immediately. Instead, the ban was suspended for a one-year probationary period, allowing the striker to play in the United States’ Round of 16 match against Belgium.

If Balogun commits another offence “of a similar nature and gravity” during the next year, the original suspension will be added to any new punishment.

Soon after the announcement, Trump welcomed the decision on Truth Social. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Although Trump praised FIFA’s decision, he stopped short of saying that his phone call had influenced the outcome.

ALSO READ India builds AI fallback amid US export curbs

Trump’s relationship with Infantino faces fresh attention

The controversy has once again put the spotlight on the relationship between Trump and Infantino. According to The Guardian, Infantino has become one of Trump’s closest allies in international sports circles over the past few years. He attended Trump’s second inauguration, has been a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago and the Oval Office, and even opened a FIFA office inside Trump Tower in New York.

In December, during the World Cup draw in Washington, Infantino presented Trump with FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize, an award created shortly after Trump publicly complained that he had not been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

At the ceremony, Infantino praised Trump, saying he could: “Always count… on my support, on the support of the entire soccer community.”

Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure also revealed that Infantino gave him 10 tickets worth $15,000 for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium. Trump attended the match and later joined Infantino on the field during the trophy presentation. The two are also expected to appear together again at the World Cup final on July 19.

Because the United States is co-hosting this year’s tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, Trump has taken an unusually active public role throughout the competition.

Critics argue that the governing body changed its interpretation of the rules to benefit the host nation after direct intervention from the US president. Infantino’s relationship with Trump had already drawn attention from members of the European Parliament and ethics watchdogs before the Balogun controversy.

Why FIFA wanted Trump on its side

According to a recent NYT report, FIFA wanted to grow football’s popularity in the United States while also leaving behind the corruption scandals that damaged its reputation nearly a decade ago. The newspaper says Infantino struggled to build the same relationship with former US President Joe Biden.

Officials quoted by the report said the Biden administration largely kept FIFA at a distance, with few high-level meetings taking place. Trump, however, welcomed Infantino. The two met for the first time in the Oval Office in 2018 after the United States, Canada and Mexico won the right to host the World Cup.

The relationship continued to grow over the next several years. When Trump returned to office in 2025, their relationship became even closer. Days before Trump’s second inauguration, Infantino met him at Mar-a-Lago and later attended the inauguration itself, where he was seated prominently behind the president.

When FIFA held its annual congress in Paraguay in May 2025, Infantino arrived several hours late because he had been travelling with Trump on his visit to Gulf countries. Several European football officials walked out in protest, accusing him of putting “private political interests” ahead of FIFA business.

Why FIFA says it changed course

FIFA did not say the referee had made the wrong decision.

Instead, it relied on Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, which allows the disciplinary committee to suspend the implementation of a punishment and place a player on probation for between one and four years.

FIFA also argued that the move was not completely new. The organisation added that it had previously delayed suspensions involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Nicolás Otamendi and Moisés Caicedo after red cards received during World Cup qualifying. That allowed all three players to take part in their countries’ opening matches at the World Cup.

Belgium says FIFA broke its own rules

Belgium’s football federation strongly disagreed with FIFA’s explanation. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was “astonished” by the ruling and argued that FIFA had contradicted its own rulebook.

The federation pointed to Article 66.4 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, which clearly states that a red card automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next World Cup match.

Belgian officials argued that Article 27 had only been used before the tournament to delay suspensions picked up during qualifying matches, not to cancel a ban earned during the World Cup itself.

The federation said it was “investigating all potential options,” including a possible appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Balogun’s rise to becoming the US team’s top striker

Balogun, 25, has become one of the United States’ most important players. Born in New York and raised in London, he was eligible to represent the United States, England or Nigeria.

He came through Arsenal F.C.’s academy before making his senior debut in 2020. His breakthrough came during a loan spell with Stade de Reims in the 2022-23 season, where he scored 22 league goals, the most by an American player in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Balogun represented England at youth level before switching his international allegiance to the United States in 2023. At this World Cup, he has been one of the tournament’s standout performers for the United States, scoring twice on his debut against Paraguay and adding another goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina before the red-card controversy.