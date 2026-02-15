On March 5, 2017, at 10:56:25 AM, Jeffrey Epstein messaged Anil Ambani with a cryptic comparison: “I’m told that no matter what station in life a person has achieved, they immediately recognise a fellow holocaust survivor.”

He followed up by stating, “You sultan and I share the same look… it forms a very strong bond. Looking forward to learning.” To this, the Chairman of the Reliance Group (ADAG) simply replied, “Thanks.”

While the phrasing is jarring, it is being speculated that the “holocaust” reference likely alluded to the “financial destruction” both men were facing in their respective spheres.

By March, 2017, RCom’s debt had reached a staggering Rs 45,733 crore despite him getting bailout packages from banks, a year prior – Rs 350 crore from Bank of India and Rs 565 crore from State Bank of India. Later in 2017 he had to shut down RCom. In the 2017–2018 fiscal year alone, the shareholder wealth in his companies declined by nearly 89%

Jeffrey Epstein too was navigating civil litigation related to his sex abuse allegations during the 2016–2017 period.

Indian businessman’s alleged relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come back to haunt him as he struggles with money laundering cases and ED summons in India. Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) highlight the conversation between the two on defence deals, funds, and PM Modi’s diplomatic visits – clearly capturing the bond of their relationship months before his arrest.

Screenshot of files released by the US Department of Justice

Anil Ambani’s name is mentioned in 87 results in a search of the DoJ’s Epstein Files website. According to the files, Epstein also helped Ambani with a meeting with Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s key aide.

The files indicate that Dubai Port World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, who has now resigned from his position, had emailed Ambani’s contacts to Epstein on February 22, 2017. The very next day, Ambani and Epstein exchanged notes on how much they learnt from each other. Within two weeks, their messages show, Ambani visited Epstein’s luxury residence in Paris for “Pasta veggie” dinner.

In 2019, as Epstein was battling sex trafficking charges, Ambani reached out to him to get details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Donald Trump in Washington DC, “The White House announced yesterday PM Modis’ trip to DC. Can u tell me whn and the dates? Thanks,” he wrote



To which Epstein replied – ‘Regarding the upcoming visit, I am advised that it is being framed within the context of the broader Israel strategy. I expect to have further details following my return from Paris.’

He further shared that the ‘Buy India initiative is, in practice, restricted to specific categories. ‘Certain technologies can only be manufactured effectively in the United States, though this carries inherent risks regarding “back-door” vulnerabilities. While there is openness regarding the Information Technology sector, this does not currently extend to jet engine technology.’

Screenshot of files released by the US Department of Justice

Ambani sought help with funds from Epstein?

The timeline of these messages coincides with the terminal decline of Reliance Communications (RCom). By March 2017, RCom’s debt had ballooned to Rs 45,733 crore and shut down in the same year.

As his domestic troubles mounted, including a 2019 criminal contempt conviction by the Supreme Court for failing to pay Ericsson Rs 550 crore, Ambani’s outreach to Epstein turned toward survival.

On April 20, 2019, in an iMessage, Ambani asked Epstein, “How can u help to arrange financing at corporate level? Workin on arranging up to 750 mill USD at personal level against listed shares…”

To which Epstein replied, “Value of listed shares? Loans are difficult. Other structures should be considered. . I assume listed share history is not pretty. . more like guarantees. Sale buybacks. Options in stead of pic. etc.”

He instead suggested complex offshore structures, including SPACs, SPVs, and “tokens.”

“Pic structures are also complex for tax purposes….ie sometimes taxable upon receipt , but no cash. To pay taxes. Letters of credit. tokens. Spacs spvs more today than yesterday.” the reply from Epstein read.

Taken from DoJ’s Epstein Library.

Anil Ambani met Epstein months before his arrest?

The exchange suggests that despite the red flags surrounding Epstein, the two planned to meet at Epstein’s notorious Manhattan townhouse in May 2019. This was just months before Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and subsequently died in jail. They in fact met in Paris, New York on several occasions before Epstein’s arrest in April 2019.

When reached for comment by FinancialExpress.com regarding these exchanges, the Anil Ambani Group declined to comment.