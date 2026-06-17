The FBI has foiled an alleged plot targeting a UFC event at the White House, a development that comes as the United States hosts several key matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and remains under heightened security scrutiny.

According to court documents unsealed on Tuesday, the alleged attackers planned to use explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the White House during Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event. Investigators said the attack was designed to trigger panic among thousands of spectators before gunmen targeted people fleeing the area.

David, an assistant special agent in charge with @FBIMiami shares how this FBI is no stranger to protecting major sporting events.



Together, in coordination with partners in every host city, the FBI has been preparing for months to keep players, fans, and visitors safe at the… pic.twitter.com/ieSz9FFUZP — FBI (@FBI) June 16, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel said a “multi-state operation” prevented what could have been a major attack. “Allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

World Cup security efforts under scanner

The disrupted plot has also drawn attention to the extensive security measures being deployed across the United States as it hosts matches during the FIFA World Cup. Federal authorities have repeatedly stressed that preparations for the tournament have been underway for months, involving coordination among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

In a video shared on X, David, an assistant special agent in charge with FBI Miami, explained the unique challenges posed by the World Cup.

“I think the World Cup is different because the fan bases that are supporting the World Cup teams are from all over the world,” he said. “So with that brings the traditions and the rivalries from those countries.”

David noted that unlike many sporting events in the United States that take place over a single day, the World Cup spans several weeks and involves multiple venues and nations.

“The World Cup is going to be going on for several weeks as teams kind of progress through the tournament,” he said. “It’s different from that perspective with the number of fans, the number of venues, the number of countries that are represented.”

“We’re no stranger to significant sporting events. Fortunately for us over the years, we’ve had the Panthers in the finals, we’ve had the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. So we’ve seen large sporting events before, but this is special,” he said.

How the FBI is ensuring safety at the FIFA World Cup

To protect players, fans, and visitors, the FBI and its law enforcement partners have implemented a multilayered security operation across the 11 US host cities.

Officials say advanced counter-drone systems are being used to monitor, track, and intercept unauthorised drones near stadiums and fan festivals. Authorities have warned that violators could face penalties including fines of up to $100,000 and the seizure of equipment.

The Bureau has also deployed tactical response units and bomb technicians in host cities to respond rapidly to suspicious packages, vehicles, or other potential threats. At the same time, federal, state, and local agencies are sharing intelligence through joint operations centers aimed at detecting lone-offender threats, cyberattacks, and other security risks before they materialise.

Authorities are also encouraging public participation through the long-running “See Something, Say Something” campaign, urging spectators and visitors to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The FBI has repeatedly said that security planning for the tournament began well before the opening matches, with agencies working together to ensure a safe environment for players, fans, and international visitors throughout the competition.

Five suspects linked to alleged plot

One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ohio resident Tycen Proper, was arrested last week after investigators gained access to encrypted messages allegedly discussing the attack. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit an offence against the United States and attempted murder of a federal officer.

CBS News reported that five people are currently in custody. The FBI has not publicly confirmed the number of arrests.

Federal prosecutors said Proper became known to authorities after his mother contacted local law enforcement on 10 June. She reportedly raised concerns about his recent firearms purchases and online communications with a group she believed included former military members and individuals with Christian-based views.

According to court documents, the alleged attackers planned to use drones carrying explosives to strike buildings near the White House.Investigators say the goal was to create panic and force crowds to flee toward a sniper team positioned nearby.

Authorities further allege that a “second wave” of attackers intended to storm a White House gate amid the confusion.

The UFC event, held on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, drew around 4,300 invited guests. Another 85,000 people watched from a nearby fan zone as 14 mixed martial arts fighters competed in a series of bouts.

Online group allegedly discussed revolution and attacks

Prosecutors said Proper admitted during an FBI interview on 11 June that he had participated in planning the attack.

According to investigators, members of the group first connected around March 2026 through a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old”. Some discussions later moved to Signal, the encrypted messaging platform, where authorities say plans for the White House attack were developed.

Court documents allege the group wanted to “jumpstart” a revolution by targeting what they described as “high-value targets”, including wealthy individuals and politicians attending the UFC event.

The documents say members discussed grievances involving government corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, data centres consuming local water supplies and other government actions.

Security concerns emerge during major sporting events

The alleged plot has drawn attention because it comes at a time when the US is hosting matches during the FIFA World Cup, one of the world’s largest sporting events, prompting extensive security operations across the country.

At a separate briefing on Tuesday, Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn described the case as a “serious threat”.

He said authorities could not disclose many details because the investigation remains active, adding that “there are still suspects at large, and we’re going to work it until everyone’s been identified”.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said the agency worked “closely with the FBI throughout this investigation” and that further details would emerge through court proceedings.

Trump and Vance react to investigation

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance appeared to learn about the alleged plot around the same time as the public. Asked about the case during the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, Trump said, “I haven’t heard about it.”

Speaking on Fox News, Vance said he believed the FBI informed the public because “the scale of the planned attack is so significant”.

The White House UFC event was part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Preparations included building a large arena known as The Claw on the South Lawn. The event also coincided with Trump’s 80th birthday and was attended by administration officials and celebrities.

The alleged plot comes roughly two months after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Trump was present, and one month after a man was killed by Secret Service agents after opening fire at a White House security checkpoint.