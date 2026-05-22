US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised concerns over the impact of large-scale data centre construction on drinking water quality and availability in Georgia, calling for investigations by both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Congress.

During a hearing of the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, Ocasio-Cortez questioned EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jessica Kramer about complaints linked to data centre construction and whether the agency was monitoring its effect on local communities.

‘Families are relying on bottled water’

Ocasio-Cortez told the hearing that she recently visited Morgan County in North Georgia, where Meta is building a massive data centre campus. According to her, residents near the site have reported worsening water quality and declining water pressure after construction began.

“A few weeks ago, while Congress was in recess, I visited Morgan County, Georgia, where Meta is building a massive data center campus,” she said. “They are clear cutting forests and began heavy construction, including explosive blasting, and families in the area are starting to see not only their water pressure decrease, to your point about water availability, but their appliances have all stopped working because it is decimating their water quality.”

She added, “They now rely on bottled water to drink and prepare meals, and nearby residents’ water bills are expected to increase by 33%.”

The Congress member also displayed jars of discoloured water during the hearing, claiming they were collected from homes located near the construction site. “This is the current drinking water in Morgan County, Georgia, right after a data center was constructed,” she said. “The only difference between the clean water and this was that data center.”

“These families now have to ship, in a rural area, have to ship water to their house in order to cook and bathe themselves,” she added.

EPA acknowledges concerns over water availability

When asked whether the EPA had received complaints regarding data centre construction and water systems, Kramer said the agency was aware of concerns primarily related to water availability.

“One of I think the biggest concerns is related to water availability,” Kramer said, pointing to the EPA’s recently relaunched Water Reuse Action Plan 2.0 aimed at addressing growing water demand from facilities including data centres.

However, she said she was not aware of specific complaints tied directly to water quality impacts from data centres.

Following Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks and presentation of water samples, Kramer assured lawmakers the matter would be examined further. “As soon as I get back to the office, I will be looking into exactly what you’ve just talked about,” she said. “Because anywhere, whether it is whatever type of construction it is, it is a priority to ensure that water quality standards established by EPA are being met.”

Calls for investigations into data centres

Ocasio-Cortez also questioned whether there are mandatory water quality tests conducted before major data centre projects begin construction, particularly in communities dependent on wells. Kramer responded that she was not aware of such mandates. The Congress member argued that the issue requires scrutiny as the US administration pushes to fast-track data centre construction through executive actions.

“I think it’s of utmost importance that we also launch congressional investigations into this matter so that we can partner with the EPA and ensure that the drinking water for this country continues to be safe and accessible for the American people,” Ocasio-Cortez said.