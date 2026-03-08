A tense confrontation erupted outside the residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after suspected explosive devices were thrown during an anti-Muslim protest, prompting multiple arrests and a federal investigation.

The incident occurred near Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence in Manhattan, as rival groups clashed during demonstrations on Saturday.

Authorities said the device appeared to be a homemade object resembling a jar wrapped in black tape and packed with nuts, bolts, and screws, along with a fuse that could be lit. A second device was reportedly handed to the suspect by another individual but was dropped before it could cause harm. Investigators are still determining whether the devices were functional explosives or hoaxes.

Six people were arrested in connection with the unrest. Two suspects are accused of handling and igniting the improvised devices, while others were detained for offences including pepper-spray use, disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic.

What do we know about the protest?

According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the unrest began when a small group staged an anti-Muslim protest titled “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City.”

The demonstration was reportedly linked to far-right activist Jake Lang and drew about 20 participants. A much larger counter-protest of more than 100 people gathered nearby to oppose the event, leading to escalating tensions between the two sides.

Pepper spray used on counter-protesters

Police said the situation intensified after a member of the anti-Muslim group allegedly used pepper spray on counter-protesters. Soon afterward, an 18-year-old counter-protester allegedly lit and threw a device toward the opposing group. Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as the object traveled through the air before hitting a barrier and coming to a rest a few feet from police officers.

Mamdani and his wife are safe

Officials confirmed that Mayor Mamdani and his wife were safe, and authorities believe they were not at home when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported. Following the incident, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its Joint Terrorism Task Force joined local police to investigate the suspicious devices and the violent confrontation.