An Indian man illegally present in the United States has come under US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) radar. Accused of multiple violations abroad, Dipakkumar Ghelani’s name was flagged in an official news release this week after the federal agency encountered the Indian national in jail for allegedly trafficking $13 million in drugs following a Florida Highway Patrol arrest.

Currently in local custody, Ghelani is now bound to face immigration proceedings as well because he overstayed his visitor visa. He originally entered the US on March 18, 2016, on a B-2 non-immigration visa valid until May 23, 2019.

According to ICE’s official statement, Ghelani is facing multiple charges in addition to his visa overstay violation. Convicted of providing alcohol to a child, Ghelani was recently arrested for felony possession of money from selling drugs, being a fugitive from justice, and drug trafficking.

This is a developing story.