Former US national security adviser and President Donald Trump’s former aide John Bolton pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally retaining classified information, reaching a deal with federal prosecutors that could help him avoid prison.

Bolton admitted guilt to one count of illegally retaining classified information before a federal court in Maryland. Under the plea agreement, he is due to be sentenced on October 28 by US District Judge Theodore Chuang, reported news agency AP. Although the agreement may spare him from jail, the judge will make the final decision on his punishment.

What did John Bolton admit in court?

Bolton accepted responsibility after prosecutors presented details of the case in court. When asked about the charges, he acknowledged the facts and expressed regret. “I’m sorry for it,” Bolton told the judge, as reported by AP.

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As part of the plea deal, Bolton agreed to pay a fine of $2.25 million. He must pay half of the amount within five days and the remaining balance within 90 days. He also agreed to give up his federal retirement pay, take part in a debriefing with intelligence officials, and complete up to 100 hours of community service, reported AP.

The agreement allows Bolton to withdraw his guilty plea if the court imposes a prison sentence longer than agreed or a larger financial penalty.

Bolton originally faced 18 charges related to retaining or sharing classified information. Prosecutors said the material included diary-style notes that he shared with family members while working on his memoir about his years in government.

Is the case linked to Donald Trump?

Bolton served as national security adviser during Trump’s first term before leaving the administration in 2019. After his departure, he became one of Trump’s strongest Republican critics and published the memoir “The Room Where It Happened”, which offered a critical account of the administration.

The Trump administration had tried to stop publication of the book, saying that it contained classified information that could harm national security. However, the legal case against Bolton focused on the classified notes he allegedly kept and shared with relatives rather than the contents of the book itself, reported AP.

Federal agents searched Bolton’s home in Maryland and his office in Washington in August last year. The investigation began before Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

Bolton’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, defended his client’s decision to admit guilt. “He did what real leaders do,” Lowell told the court, as reported by AP.