US President Donald Trump reportedly unleashed a massive verbal attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a private phone call last year, telling him that “all the Jews are sick of you” as tensions increased over efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire.

The exchange is detailed in a new book by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which gives us sneak peek at Trump’s second term and his role in brokering a ceasefire that ended the two-year war in Gaza.

Trump’s furious rebuke to Netanyahu

According to excerpts from ‘Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump’, Trump lost his temper during a call with Netanyahu while discussing a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

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The conversation reportedly included Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner. During the heated exchange, Trump told Netanyahu, “Everybody’s sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you.”

The call is said to have taken place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, as Trump pushed a 20-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza conflict and rebuilding the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Ceasefire tensions and the Qatar strike

The reported confrontation came amid growing friction over Israel’s military actions and ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Earlier that month, Israel launched an airstrike in Qatar targeting Hamas leaders who were reportedly meeting to discuss a possible ceasefire deal. The strike strained relations with Qatar, which had been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. Following the attack, Doha reportedly withdrew from its mediation role.

The book excerpts do not make clear whether Trump’s outburst was directly linked to the Qatar operation, but they indicate mounting frustration inside the White House over developments that threatened ceasefire efforts.

‘You’re not allowed to back out’

Trump also reportedly warned Netanyahu against abandoning Washington’s ceasefire proposal. “You’re not allowed to back out of it,” Trump told the Israeli leader, according to the book. The US president then said, “I’m the best friend Israel ever had. Everybody hates you, and I’ve stood by you.”

Growing strain in the Trump-Netanyahu relationship

Another excerpt from the book released earlier alleged that Trump referred to Netanyahu as a “con man” during the early months of his second administration.

Recent reports suggest disagreements have increased over US diplomacy with Iran and Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. In recent weeks, Trump has reportedly described Netanyahu as “fu***ng crazy” and accused him of having “no fucking judgment.”

Despite the criticism, Trump told Axios that his relationship with Netanyahu remains “good,” while adding that the US has to “keep him a little bit sane.”

Trump revives old grievances

Trump has also revived complaints about what he sees as Netanyahu’s past betrayals. At a recent G7 press conference, the president once again referenced Israel’s alleged decision to pull out of a planned joint operation against Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, leaving the US to carry out the strike alone.

He also publicly criticised Netanyahu after the Israeli leader congratulated Joe Biden following the 2020 US election, though the two later repaired ties as Trump prepared for his 2024 presidential campaign.