An Indian man, who first entered the United States three years ago on a student visa, is now facing enforcement action from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). On April 25, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement announcing that its agency had lodged an arrest detainer for Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian national, who currently has unlawful status in the country.

Branded an “illegal alien” by the federal authorities, Vyas is said to have assaulted a mother and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park in Texas, USA. The 24-year-old Indian man was initially apprehended by local police on April 18, 2026. That same day, federal officials urged San Antonio authorities to turn the immigrant living illegally in the US over to ICE.

Local police arrested Indian man for attacking mother-daughter duo

Earlier this month, Vyas was accused of brutally attacking Gabriella Perez and her three-year-old daughter while they were innocently walking at Espada Park around 3 pm on April 18. According to local US news reports, the 24-year-old suspect allegedly grabbed the mother by her hair, causing her to fall and drop her young daughter.

Police claimed that while the woman was on the ground, Vyas continued to viciously assault the 3-year-old, leaving her with serious bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and loss of two teeth.

Eventually booked into the Bexar County Jail, Vyas was charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and illegal entry from a foreign nation.

Perez, for her part, opened up about the traumatic incident in a GoFundMe post, saying it had changed their lives. Holding Vyas responsible for targeting her and her daughter, the woman wrote, “Since the attack, my daughter has needed constant care, comfort, and reassurance. She is unable to be left with anyone else, so I have had to take time away from work to be by her side.”

From entering US on student visa to F-1 revocation

The Department of Homeland Security has since disclosed that Vyas, who came to the US as a student visa holder in August 2023, had his F-1 visa revoked in April 2025 due to a previous assault arrest.

According to their official release, Vyas was arrested at the University of Texas campus for felony assault merely three months after his arrival in the US.

Back then, however, the Biden administration decided the crime was not “egregious” enough to trigger a visa revocation despite the University of Texas Police reaching out to ICE. As a result, no further enforcement action was taken against Vyas at the time, the Donald Trump-admin-led DHS stated this past week.

Taking a clear stance against his predecessor’s government, Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “The Biden administration NEVER should have released this animal following his arrest for assault. We are working with our partners in Texas to ensure this criminal illegal alien never roams free in American communities again.”