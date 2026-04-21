West Virginia Congressman Riley M. Moore has sent a formal letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, asking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to end several work programs that allow foreign students in the US to work after or during their studies.

The programs in focus are Optional Practical Training (OPT), its STEM extension (STEM-OPT), and Curricular Practical Training (CPT), all linked to students on F-1 visas.

END OPT, STEM-OPT – Claim of pressure on US Jobs

In his April 20 letter, Moore said these programs are hurting American workers. He argues that they allow companies, especially in the tech sector, to hire foreign graduates instead of US students who are already struggling to find jobs.

He argued that these pathways were created through government rules, not through laws passed by Congress. Because of this, he says they have turned into what he calls a “guest-worker system,” which he believes is unfair to American students trying to enter the job market.

Moore also raised concerns about how the CPT program is being used. He specifically mentions reports of “Day 1 CPT,” where foreign students are allowed to start full-time work almost immediately, while only doing minimal academic work.

According to him, this practice goes against the purpose of the F-1 student visa and creates unfair competition for US workers.

“Would like to highlight serious concerns regarding the Optional Practical Training Program (OPT), Stem-OPT, the Curricular Practical Training (CPT), and other related work authorisation programs for foreign students utilising the F-1 student visa program and the immense harm these programs are inflicting upon American workers. At a time when new graduates are entering one of the most challenging job markets in recent history, it is troubling that corporations and universities continue to exploit non-immigrant worker programs that replace American workers with foreign labor. Equally troubling is that the OPT program and similar worker programs exist only through regulation, not a statutory framework enacted by Congress,” Moore wrote in a letter to Congress.

Call for immediate OPT shutdown

Moore has asked DHS to completely end OPT and STEM-OPT, and also stop issuing new work authorisations under these programs. He also wants a full review of the rules that allow them to exist.

His office released the letter publicly, saying the goal is to “restore integrity to the student visa system and prioritise job opportunities for American workers.”

“For years, Big Tech lobbyists have quietly worked with previous administrations to turn ‘practical training’ programs into backdoor pipelines for cheap foreign labour. They even urged the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to rewrite OPT regulations in secret to avoid the H-1B caps Congress deliberately imposed. This regulatory sleight-of-hand not only mocks Congress’s clear intent for the student visa program but also hands powerful corporations exactly what they want: a limitless supply of underpaid, tax-advantaged workers to displace America’s own talent,” the letter read further.

What is OPT?

OPT is managed by DHS and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It allows international students on F-1 visas to work in the US for up to 12 months after finishing their degree. Students in science, technology, engineering, and math fields can get an extra 24 months, making it up to three years in total. CPT allows students to work while still studying, under certain conditions.

Supporters say these programs help US universities attract global talent and fill skill gaps in industries that need trained workers. They also say it boosts innovation.

But critics like Moore believe the system lowers wages and reduces job chances for American graduates.

This move comes at a time when immigration policy is again a major topic in Washington, especially around H-1B visas and foreign student work permits.

Moore, who represents West Virginia’s 2nd District and sits on the House Appropriations Committee, has often taken a tough stance on immigration and national security issues.

So far, DHS and Secretary Mullin have not issued any public response.