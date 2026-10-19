Elon Musk has pledged to give one share of his space company, SpaceX, to every child in the United States next year, potentially distributing shares worth around $10.66 billion at the price cited in the announcement. The proposal came a day after artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced plans to commit 5% of its shares to a new public-benefit fund.

Musk announced the pledge in posts on X on Monday but did not explain how the distribution would work, who would qualify or whether parents and guardians would need to complete any formalities.

Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America.



This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026

While Musk made this announcement via social media, SpaceX has not issued any official statement on the matter so far.

The Associated Press (AP) estimated that the giveaway could cover around 73 million US children under the age of 18. With SpaceX shares closing at $146.03 on Friday, distributing one share to each child would amount to approximately $10.66 billion.

That is an indicative valuation, not a confirmed final cost. SpaceX’s share price can fluctuate, and the final value would depend on the number of eligible recipients and the price when the shares are transferred.

Musk made the announcement after responding to Anthropic’s decision to allocate part of its ownership to a public-benefit fund. He questioned the idea of routing shares through a separate entity and advocated direct distribution.

“I recommend giving the shares directly to the public,” Musk wrote. He later announced the SpaceX proposal, adding: “This will be the first of many.”

How much could the SpaceX giveaway be worth?

Musk’s proposal is to give one SpaceX share to every child in the US in 2027. Based on AP’s estimate of 73 million eligible children and the Friday closing price of $146.03, the proposed distribution would have a value of about $10.66 billion.

The amount is not fixed. SpaceX shares fell 35.3% from their peak in the days after the company’s initial public offering, AP reported, illustrating how quickly the value of a stock holding can change.

For each recipient, one share would represent a small ownership stake in SpaceX. Its eventual financial benefit would depend on the company’s performance and share price. The holding could appreciate, but it could also lose value.

Several practical questions remain unanswered. Musk has not explained how eligible children would be identified, how ownership would be managed for minors or whether parents and guardians would control the shares. He has also not specified whether the shares could be sold or transferred immediately.

SpaceX was scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, according to AP. However, the financial results alone will not establish how or when Musk intends to carry out the pledge.

Until the company provides further details, the proposed giveaway remains a pledge rather than a completed distribution programme. Musk’s description of it as the “first of many” suggests the possibility of further initiatives, but he has not identified additional recipients or timelines.

How does Anthropic’s 5% share pledge differ from Musk’s plan?

Anthropic announced its public-benefit initiative on Sunday, October 18. The AI company said it would commit 5% of its shares to a new entity, the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, subject to shareholder approval.

The company said the fund would have flexibility to support public-interest work, including large donations to established non-profit organisations and direct assistance to specific groups.

Anthropic also proposed a mechanism through which the fund’s shareholding could grow. Under the announcement, an additional 2% of the company’s shares could be allocated at the board’s discretion for every 50% increase in its value above a specified baseline.

The initial 5% commitment is therefore not necessarily the fund’s final shareholding. Any additional allocation would depend on the company’s valuation and the board’s decisions.

Anthropic said it already supports public-interest work through its business, including research into AI safety and interpretability, applied biomedical research, and discounts on its Claude AI service for non-profits and scientific institutions. The new fund would provide a separate channel for activities such as large donations and direct assistance.

The two initiatives differ in how they would direct the value of company ownership. Musk has proposed transferring individual shares directly to children across the US. Anthropic would place a percentage of its shares in a dedicated fund that could finance a range of public-benefit activities.

Musk’s approach would give eligible recipients direct ownership in SpaceX, subject to the eventual distribution terms. Under Anthropic’s model, the fund would hold the shares and use the resources available to it in line with its objectives.

Anthropic’s announcement also came as the company prepared for a possible initial public offering. AP reported that Anthropic had submitted a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in June. The company had not confirmed a final listing date in the information cited in the original report.

A public listing could make Anthropic’s shares easier to value through market trading, although the fund’s worth would still depend on the company’s valuation and the final terms of the commitment.

Why are technology companies facing pressure to share their gains?

The announcements come amid public concern about the social and economic effects of rapid advances in artificial intelligence. Questions include how AI could affect employment, privacy and safety, and whether the benefits of technological progress will be widely shared.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published on October 8 found that 64% of Americans believed AI was developing “too fast”. Another 27% said its development was “about right”, while 8% said it was moving “too slow”.

The poll also found broad public support for government priorities that include keeping AI under human control and protecting workers. The findings reflect concerns about how the technology’s benefits and risks will be distributed as the industry expands.

Musk is also a major political donor in the US. AP reported that he had contributed more than $276 million since July to support Republican efforts to retain congressional majorities in the 2026 midterm elections.

That activity forms part of the wider debate over the influence of wealthy technology leaders, although it does not establish the motive behind his proposed SpaceX giveaway.