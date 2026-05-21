World’s richest man’s salary is far less than that of thousands of CEOs and founders across the world. Elon Musk‘s yearly compensation, as revealed in the SpaceX IPO filing, is $54,080 a year, and he receives no conventional salary from Tesla. But then how is he inching towards becoming the world’s first trillionaire after being the first person to cross $500 billion net worth?

The answer sits at the heart of how Musk has structured his compensation across his companies. He does not get rich from paychecks. He gets rich from ownership, stock options, and valuations that move markets.

As of May 21, Musk, who has co-founded several companies, including SpaceX (which also acquired xAI) and Tesla, has an estimated net worth of $807.7 billion, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, Bloomberg estimated his total net worth as $676 billion. Despite the gap in the estimations surpassing hundreds of billions of dollars, SpaceX’s anticipated valuation of over $1.75 trillion alone could easily help boost Musk’s fortune to unimaginable levels.

While the facts surrounding Musk’s wealth may still be easy to digest on paper in the age of billionaires, figures corresponding to his individual pay packages from each company are a complicated matter. In some cases, he’s not even pocketing the compensation listed against his name. Each of his approved salaries is also contingent on pre-established, hefty conditions.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX compensation is $54,080 per year

Since 2019, Musk has received a nominal salary of just $54,080 per year from the rocket maker, a figure smaller than the median American household income, as highlighted in the company’s SEC filing unveiled this week. For a man whose net worth is $676 billion on the low end, that works out to roughly 0.000008% of his fortune.

The real money lies elsewhere. Musk is eligible for compensation across 15 tranches of 66,666,665 shares each, depending on SpaceX’s performance. SpaceX’s board has approved a compensation plan awarding him 200 million in super-voting restricted shares if the company hits a market value of $7.5 trillion. With the additional condition that SpaceX establishes a permanent human colony on Mars with at least a million inhabitants under his leadership.

The multiplanetary-related performance package could help Musk score as many as 60.4 million in restricted shares, provided SpaceX meets separate valuation goals and operates data centres in space providing at least 100 terawatts of compute capacity, according to Reuters.

As of December 31, 2025, the CEO-founder held 68.8 million in previously awarded Class B stock options with a strike price of about $42, expiring in 2031. The New York Times further reported that Musk owns about 50% of SpaceX’s outstanding shares and controls over 85% of shareholder votes. With the company currently valued at over $1 trillion, his stake in SpaceX alone could be worth upwards of $600 billion.

Elon Musk’s Tesla salary and ownership

According to regulatory filings from late April, Tesla values its top boss’s compensation at $158 billion in 2025. However, it simultaneously declared that Musk will not receive the whopping pay package unless he meets certain ambitious milestones.

One of these parameters includes raising the company’s market value to $8.5 trillion, which will result in Musk being awarded a stock grant of more than 400 million additional Tesla shares, worth up to $1 trillion. Other lofty milestones include raising Tesla delivery levels to 20 million vehicles and one million robots, acquiring 10 million subscriptions to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature, bringing one million self-driving Robotaxi vehicles into commercial operation, and earning up to $400 billion in core profit.

As of November 2025, Musk owned about 20% of Tesla’s stock, according to the EV automaker’s registration statement.

“A majority of Mr. Musk’s wealth is now derived from other business ventures outside of Tesla, and he has more attractive options today than ever before,” stated a proxy the company filed in September 2025, adding that the decision needed to be executed to hold back Musk from “prioritising other ventures.”