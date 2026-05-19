Dunkin’ is giving away 1 million free coffees in the US on Tuesday, May 19, and customers are rushing to the app to claim the offer before it runs out. The promotion started trending online after social media users shared “Wanted” style posters from the coffee chain that read, “WANTED: Bounty — 1,000,000 free coffees.” The campaign quickly picked up attention across platforms, with food bloggers and deal trackers confirming that the giveaway is real and active for one day only.

Dunkin’ to drop promo code

To get the free coffee, customers need to download the official Dunkin’ app and sign into a Dunkin’ Rewards account. The company is expected to release a special promo code sometime on the morning of May 19, though the exact timing has not been announced yet. Users will have to enter the code in the “Offers & Rewards” section of the app to unlock the deal.

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The first 1 million users who successfully enter the code will receive a free standard hot or iced coffee. Unlike some earlier Dunkin’ offers, the promotion does not require customers to buy any additional food item. Because of the limited cap, users are being advised to closely monitor Dunkin’s app and social media channels throughout the morning.

Backup codes also circulating online

Alongside the official giveaway, some users online have also been sharing alternate promo codes that appear to work for select customers. Codes such as “goodwilldunkin” and “PRODUNKTIVITY” have reportedly unlocked free coffee offers through the checkout section of the app for some users. The promotion has created major buzz online, with many calling it one of Dunkin’s biggest digital giveaways so far.



The coffee giveaway also comes just days before Dunkin’ plans to launch its new 48-ounce cold beverage buckets nationwide on May 22. The reusable containers will include a lid, handle and oversized straw, and are designed for iced drinks during the summer season.



Instead of promoting pumpkin spice products or autumn menu items, the chain is now focusing on large-format cold drinks and warm-weather beverages. The company appears to be using the free coffee campaign to build momentum ahead of its summer menu push and upcoming beverage launches.