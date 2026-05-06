Utility customers in Florida may see lower electricity bills in the coming months after regulators approved refunds and fuel charge reductions linked to storm recovery costs and over-collection by a major power company. The relief affects millions of households who faced higher charges after the 2024 hurricane season.

Duke Energy in Florida serves over 2 million customers across 35 counties in the state. After the 2024 hurricane season, the company charged customers additional costs to recover storm-related expenses. Those charges became part of monthly electricity bills starting in 2025, reported Florida Today.

The Florida Public Service Commission later reviewed those charges and approved a $90.5 million refund to customers. The commission said the utility collected more money than required for hurricane restoration work.

According to the commission, Duke Energy collected more than $1 billion in storm-related costs while actual expenses stood at about $915.3 million. The difference led to the decision to return money to customers through bill adjustments.

Why are customers getting a refund?

The refund comes after regulators found that storm recovery charges exceeded actual costs. The commission approved a reduction in fuel charges by 0.562 cents per kilowatt-hour. This change will take effect from June and remain in place through the September billing cycle.

According to a report from News 6 Orlando, the fuel charge will fall to 3.852 cents per kilowatt-hour. For an average household, this may reduce monthly bills by about $5.62 during the relief period.

ALSO READ White House projects $64.3 billion savings over 10 years under MFN drug pricing deal

The refund does not require any action from customers. It will be applied automatically to electricity accounts.

The reduction follows a period of high energy costs after the 2024 hurricane season, when utilities in Florida recovered expenses linked to storm damage and power restoration work.

How will electricity bills change this summer?

The commission said the lower fuel charge will apply to billing cycles between June and September. After that period, rates will return to previously approved levels unless further changes are made.

Officials also reminded customers that energy usage will continue to affect total bills. Many households in Florida already face high summer electricity demand due to air conditioning use.

ALSO READ GameStop targets eBay in surprise $56 billion takeover proposal

Energy guidance often recommends setting thermostats around 78 degrees Fahrenheit for efficiency, although actual comfort levels vary. Factors such as home insulation, health conditions, and cooling systems influence how households manage indoor temperatures.

Florida utilities also face ongoing rate pressures. Rate adjustments in future may continue to affect customer bills depending on fuel costs and storm recovery expenses.

The refund and temporary rate reduction aim to provide short-term relief, but long-term electricity pricing will still depend on energy demand and utility cost recovery plans.