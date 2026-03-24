Social media was flooded with dramatic videos of a massive explosion at a Texas crude oil refinery on Monday (US time). Local US news outlets reported that loud sounds sent shockwaves through the western part of Port Arthur, Texas, as an explosion was reported at part of a Valero refinery.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, the explosion could have possible involved a mishap with a heater unit, Kare 11 reported.

This is a developing story.