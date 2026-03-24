Social media was flooded with dramatic videos of a massive explosion at a Texas crude oil refinery on Monday (US time). Local US news outlets reported that loud sounds sent shockwaves through the western part of Port Arthur, Texas, as an explosion was reported at part of a Valero refinery.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, the explosion could have possible involved a mishap with a heater unit, Kare 11 reported.

🚨🇺🇸 The Valero Port Arthur refinery is one of the largest in the United States



The facility processes roughly 395,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it a critical piece of America's fuel supply chain.



Port Arthur sits along the Gulf Coast refining corridor that handles… https://t.co/0vFSkU7IRO pic.twitter.com/QSMuT4XORR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 24, 2026

This is a developing story.