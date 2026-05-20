A car caught fire and exploded Tuesday evening in Lower Manhattan, sending thick black smoke into the air near the famous Charging Bull, as reported by ABC New York. Police and firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire near Broadway and Stone Street around 5:42 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Videos from the scene showed the vehicle, which appeared to be affiliated with the MTA, parked on the side of the road before flames spread through the car as crowds gathered nearby waiting for firefighters to arrive. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze shortly before 7 p.m. No injuries were reported, and officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

A vehicle caught fire and subsequently exploded near the iconic Charging Bull statue in New York City's Wall Street district pic.twitter.com/HmGaZ8J7Pv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 20, 2026

Bronx family suffers unimaginable loss

In another tragic incident on May 18, a Bronx family lost all three of their children after a devastating apartment fire tore through their building on Bainbridge Avenue.

Six-year-old twins Isis and Oseases Parks-Harris, who had been critically injured in the fire, later died from their injuries, according to their father, Kwesi Harri. Their 1-year-old brother, Liam Parks-Harris, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the flames broke out on the second floor of the building last Monday.

Witnesses recalled seeing the soot-covered toddler being carried out of the burning building by firefighters.Harris, 50, said his final memories before leaving for work that day were of spending time with his family and kissing his youngest son goodbye.

“My wife already cooked at 12:35. I collect my food at 1 o’clock, then I kissed my son and said I’m going to work,” Harris recalled over the phone to The New York post. “At 3 something, she called in and tell me the building on fire. The first thing that comes to my head … where’s my f—king children? I drove right away from Brooklyn,” he added. The grieving father also said his wife had to be physically restrained from running back into the burning building to try and save their children.