US President Donald Trump took aim at Vice President JD Vance on Thursday (US time), pushing him to shift his focus to fighting “corruption and crime” instead of devoting his attention and time to the ongoing Iran war. The MAGA leader’s blunt response to the second-in-command comes after Vance, who led negotiations for a short-lived truce between Washington and Tehran, blamed the recent Republican losses at the midterms on Trump launching the conflict in late February.

Trump’s assertion that he’s pulling Vance off Iran talks follows a Wednesday report by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the VP was considering engaging in a new round of talks with a senior Iranian official.

Late last month, Vance is believed to have contacted a top Iranian political and military official to propose a renewal of comprehensive peace negotiations, according to a senior US official and an Iranian official privy to the development, The New York Times reported. The outreach is said to have been made via a letter sent through Qatari mediators and delivered to Gen. Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and former commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards Corps. The letter had again indicated that Vance would lead the talks from the American side.

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Trump tells Vance to shift focus away from Iran

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Trump urged Vance to redirect his energies to more pressing issues after the Republican Party suffered resounding losses at the midterm polls earlier this month.

The POTUS has now repeatedly reiterated that the war with Iran is “effectively over” on the military front.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran,” Trump said in the post. “Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

With Vance already leading the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, Trump asserted that it was time for the vice president to double down and “focus his complete and total attention” on the anti-fraud campaign.

How Vance blamed Trump’s Iran war for midterm losses

While Trump has largely remained unapologetic for starting the Iran war on February 28, Vance published a lengthy social media post following the historic Democratic victory at the November 3 midterms. As a potential 2028 presidential contender, the vice president has often distanced himself from Trump’s out-and-out aggressive stance on the West Asia conflict, especially considering the general American public’s heavy backlash against the POTUS’ handling of the economy and rising cost of living in the wake of the global crisis.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on X after the midterms. “The president himself said so last night.”

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he said. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

Vance cited an unnamed pollster in his post, saying voters recognised four top issues that need to be addressed if Republicans want to win the people’s favour again. These included the Iran war, the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and reworking the US relationship with Israel.

Other potential presidential contenders for the 2028 race include Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. Contrary to Vance breaking off with Trump on the Iran issue, Rubio has defended the war.

In the meantime, Trump has mostly stayed clear from openly endorsing anyone in particular as the Republican frontrunner in the forthcoming presidential election. In a recent CBS interview, the POTUS praised both Rubio and Vance. However, at the same time, he asserted, “Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”