US President Donald Trump’s administration signed a contract that governs hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations for a new White House ballroom, but kept the details hidden from the public for months. The agreement came to light after a lawsuit forced its release.

Records show the deal allows donors to remain anonymous and removes key conflict-of-interest checks on the White House itself, reported The Washington Post.

The $400 million ballroom project marks one of the biggest physical changes to the White House in decades. The contract was signed in early October, less than two weeks before demolition crews began tearing down the East Wing. The non-profit Public Citizen filed a lawsuit after federal agencies failed to respond to a records request. A judge later ordered the contract’s release.

Why were donor identities kept secret?

The agreement allows wealthy people and corporations to donate large sums without public disclosure. It bars the parties involved from revealing the identities of donors who choose to remain anonymous. Known contributors include major companies such as Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Palantir Technologies, and Google. Many of these firms hold large federal contracts worth billions of dollars.

Critics say that anonymity creates risks. Companies or individuals could donate money while seeking favorable treatment from the federal government. The contract itself includes language meant to prevent conflicts of interest, but it applies only to certain agencies, reported The Washington Post. It does not cover the White House or the president.

White House officials defend the secrecy. They say such contracts often remain private due to security concerns. They said donor anonymity is common in large fundraising efforts. Officials said the project uses private money and does not burden taxpayers.

Details of contract

The agreement excludes the Executive Residence from its own conflict-of-interest review process. While the National Park Service and the Trust for the National Mall must check for ethical concerns, the White House does not face the same scrutiny.

The Trust for the National Mall manages donations for the project. It says it follows standard procedures and discloses donors in public filings when required. However, it also respects requests for anonymity within legal limits, reported The Washington Post.

Democratic lawmakers Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal have demanded details about donors, funding totals, and any promises made in return for contributions. They have also introduced legislation to ban anonymous donations for projects on White House grounds.

Federal judge Richard Leon called the setup overly complex and said it appeared to bypass congressional oversight. He ordered construction to stop until Congress approved the project. An appeals court later allowed work to continue while the case moved forward.

The Trump administration aims to complete the ballroom before the end of the president’s term in 2029. At the same time, it has not released contracts with private firms involved in design and construction.