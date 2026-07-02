The President of the United States and his family pocketed a whopping $2.2 billion in his first year in the White House, a new filing shows.

The 927-page filing submitted to the Office of Government Ethics reveals that Trump’s business interests generated at least $2.2 billion in income in 2025, more than three times the minimum $622 million reported a year earlier. The biggest surprise is not the size of the earnings but where they came from.

The largest contributor to Trump’s income was no longer real estate or hospitality. Instead, cryptocurrency became the defining pillar of his financial empire, producing well over half of his reported earnings.

Alongside that, his golf clubs continued to generate hundreds of millions, international licensing deals expanded into new markets, stock investments remained active and a collection of merchandise, books and entertainment ventures added millions more.

Crypto became the biggest money machine

Nothing in Trump’s latest disclosure comes close to the scale of his cryptocurrency earnings. The filing shows that Trump earned at least $1.4 billion from crypto-related businesses during 2025. This made digital assets by far the largest source of his reported income.

The biggest single figure anywhere in the disclosure is a royalty payment of more than $635 million generated by CIC Digital LLC. The company, which previously handled Trump’s NFT projects, now serves as the vehicle behind his memecoin business. Nearly all of that income came from royalties under a licensing agreement with Celebration Coins.

Another major contributor was World Liberty Financial, the crypto company backed by Trump, his sons and US diplomat Steven Witkoff. Trump’s business entity owns a 38.25% stake in the venture.

According to the filing, World Liberty Financial generated more than $594 million for Trump through multiple revenue streams. Token sales alone brought in over $236 million. An equity sale contributed another $65 million, however, several token distribution payments added more than $150 million. Separately, Trump also reported nearly $197 million from an equity sale involving Stablecoin Holdco.

ALSO READ Trump gained $8.5 million from India investments during 2025

The crypto ventures generated well over $1.2 billion, overtaking every traditional business the Trump Organization has spent decades building.

World Liberty Financial emerged as a financial powerhouse

World Liberty Financial represents one of the fastest-growing businesses connected to the Trump family.

The crypto company sells the $WLFI digital token, with Trump’s business reportedly receiving 75% of every token sale after expenses are deducted. That structure ensured substantial revenue regardless of how the token performed in the market.

The disclosure shows Trump earned roughly half a billion dollars from World Liberty token sales during 2025, compared with about $57 million reported in the previous filing.

The company also attracted global investors. Earlier this year, an investment firm linked to the United Arab Emirates government purchased a significant stake in World Liberty Financial, raising questions over possible conflicts of interest because Trump simultaneously serves as president while maintaining financial interests in the crypto venture.

The disclosure references investments generating more than $200 million connected to the business, although it does not specifically identify the UAE transaction.

The $TRUMP memecoin added another windfall

Trump’s personal memecoin became another enormous revenue generator. Launched only days before his inauguration, the novelty cryptocurrency earned Trump more than $600 million through sales, according to the disclosure.

Although the value of the token later plunged sharply, falling nearly 80% from its peak and trading around $1.67, the decline in market price did little to change the enormous revenue already generated through its launch and licensing arrangements.

Real estate remained the backbone of the empire

Even though crypto stole the spotlight, Trump’s traditional real estate business continued to generate hundreds of millions of dollars. His extensive network of golf clubs, hotels, office buildings and private clubs remained one of the strongest income generators in the portfolio. Mar-a-Lago, the private club that also serves as Trump’s political headquarters, produced about $77.5 million in revenue during 2025, marking a 55% increase over the previous year’s filing.

Golf properties collectively generated nearly $399 million

Trump National Doral Miami remained one of the largest contributors, reporting about $122 million in revenue. Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach generated roughly $36.9 million, Jupiter Golf Club contributed $31.6 million. Trump National Golf Club Washington DC reported nearly $25 million and Colts Neck in New Jersey brought in approximately $17.5 million.

International properties also posted healthy earnings. Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland generated more than £23 million from golf and hotel operations, while Trump International Golf Club Scotland added another £6.7 million.

The administrative arm of the Trump Organization reported over $30 million in income, while the Trump Corporation listed nearly $19 million in earnings with assets valued above $50 million.

Overseas licensing deals

The disclosure also reveals how Trump’s international branding business continued to grow. Rather than directly developing many overseas projects, the Trump Organization earned licensing fees by allowing developers to use the Trump brand on luxury properties.

New income flowed from projects in Bucharest, Doha and Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha Beach. Previously inactive entities connected to projects in Gurugram, Noida and Pune also generated fresh revenue during the year.

Across all international licensing ventures, Trump reported earning at least $26 million from newer real estate partnerships. Existing branding agreements in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Vietnam, Romania, Turkey, Indonesia and India continued producing millions more.

Licensing deals in Saudi Arabia and Qatar alone reportedly generated over $14 million during the year, while Middle Eastern projects collectively contributed more than $35 million in revenue.

Stocks and investments remained highly active

The filing reveals an extensive investment portfolio. Trump reported holding eight brokerage accounts containing thousands of individual investments spread across much of the American stock market.

The disclosure includes more than 680 pages detailing purchases and sales of equities. Technology companies featured prominently, with Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon and Netflix among the most frequently traded stocks. Exxon Mobil also appeared repeatedly throughout the transactions.

Many holdings were relatively modest, but some investments in companies such as Microsoft, Nvidia and Apple were valued within the disclosure’s $1 million to $5 million reporting range.

According to New York Times, by the end of 2025, Trump reported investment assets worth at least $857 million, up sharply from the minimum $236 million disclosed the previous year. The filing also includes holdings in corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds, giving the portfolio characteristics similar to a broadly diversified index fund.

Trump Media remained a major source of wealth

The disclosure also shows Trump’s enormous stake in Trump Media & Technology Group.The filing lists 114.75 million shares held through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.

Government disclosure rules cap reported values at “over $50 million,” making it impossible to determine the exact worth from the filing alone. However, separate public filings indicate that the stake is worth roughly $875 million, making it one of the largest components of Trump’s overall wealth despite fluctuations in the company’s stock price.

Branding, merchandise and books continued generating millions

Even outside crypto and real estate, Trump’s personal brand continued producing steady income. A licensing agreement for Trump Watches generated about $4.7 million after being omitted from an earlier disclosure.

His Trump Sneakers and Fragrances venture added tens of thousands of dollars, while a licensing agreement connected to the “45” guitar brought in additional royalties.

Trump also continued earning from several books

Save America generated nearly $1.9 million in royalties. Letters to Trump earned almost $591,000, while A MAGA Journey contributed over $552,000. The Greenwood Bible added another $208,000.

These businesses individually represent only a fraction of Trump’s overall earnings, but together they demonstrate how his personal brand continues to produce revenue across multiple industries.

Melania Trump’s businesses added millions more

The disclosure also includes financial information relating to First Lady Melania Trump. Her licensing business reported approximately $10.7 million in proceeds from a documentary film titled Melania. NFT and collectibles licensing generated another $6 million, while book royalties from publisher Skyhorse exceeded half a million dollars.

A Slovenian real estate company connected to Melania Trump also reported capital gains ranging between $100,001 and $1 million.

Legal settlements and liabilities reshaped the balance sheet

The filing also provides insight into Trump’s financial obligations. He continues to owe more than $50 million connected to judgments secured by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Large mortgages remain on Trump Tower and Trump National Doral, alongside a Charles Schwab pledged-asset credit facility exceeding $50 million.

The disclosure also explains settlement payments Trump received from major media and technology companies including ABC News, Paramount and Meta following lawsuits filed against them.