As of July 28, it has been exactly five months since the US and Israel launched their joint military operations against Iran on February 28. US President Donald Trump originally estimated the war would last just four to five weeks. For all these five straight months, approval of the ongoing conflict in West Asia has remained below 40%, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Where does the US stand on Trump’s war on Iran?

At least 69% of the 1,248 adults surveyed raised concern over President Donald Trump‘s intent behind doubling down on the conflict, arguing that he has not “clearly explained the goals of US military involvement in Iran. The survey was conducted on July 24-26 (US time).

With just in one in three Americans supporting the war on Iran, it marks a record low in a Reuters/Ipsos poll since the early days of the conflict that started in late February. The question of the USA’s involvement has become even more pronounced since the Republican leader projected himself as a “peacemaker” who would stay out of the global conflict.

These figures even include four in 10 Republicans. Trump’s replies addressing the big question continue to waver, ranging from conflict supposedly helping Iranians get rid of their leadership on some days to preventing the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Similar ratings were seen in a CBS News/YouGov poll of 2,193 US adults taken July 21-24, as Trump had a 39% approval rating and 61% disapproval rating. Moreover, it showed approval of America’s military action against Iran declining from 44% in March to 39%. A third Washington Post/Ipsos poll of 2,648 US adults, taken July 8-13, revealed that approval ratings on the economy, immigration and the Iran war were all below 40%

Regardless of the politics driving previous conflicts, there’s a significant shift in how Americans have reacted to the US being involved in prior instances of global wars. The Iran war from 2003 to 2011 was supported by about 70% of Americans in its early months, according to a Gallup poll. Similarly, the Afghanistan war, which went on from 2001 to 2021, saw about 90% of US adults backing it in the initial days.

Trump’s approval ratings are 3-points up

The repetitive cycle of back-and-forth in not just where Trump stands on the issue, but also the status of talks between Washington and Tehran after last month’s signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was breached by both sides. Amidst it all, the POTUS’ monthly approval rating has surprisingly climbed three points from last month to 37%.

The United States is months away from November’s midterm general elections. At a time like this, Americans’ disapproval of the war is expected to take a toll on Trump’s Republican part. Independent registered voters in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll are favouring the Democratic congressional candidate over the Republican alternative by 36% to 20%.

Emerson’s May poll also showed Democrats with a 9-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot.

White House slams growing disapproval

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales reacted to the approval ratings survey, saying that Trump’s decision will not be based on “fluid opinion poll,” as quoted by Reuters. “What matters most to the American people is having a commander in chief who takes bold action to keep them safe,” she said, reiterating the president’s determination to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

How much has the Iran war cost the US?

18 American soldiers have lost their lives in the current conflict while thousands have died in Iran and in Lebanon.

Merely days ago, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a hearing that the cost of the US’ war in Iran has soared to $37.5 billion so far. The war has also severely impacted gasoline prices, which are averaging just over $4 a gallon nationwide, up from about $3 a gallon just before the war started.