US Congresswoman Grace Meng reintroduced the ‘Diwali Day Act,’ pushing for it the festival to be recognised as a federal holiday in the United States, as communities across the country and around the world gathered to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights over the weekend. Meng, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), was joined by 19 other Congressmembers, including Indian-origin lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Shri Thanedar and Suhas Subramanyam, in co-sponsoring the bill.

The Diwali Day Act resurgence comes as the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus continues to sound the alarm that targeted acts of hate must be addressed seriously and investigated by federal authorities.

The weekend development notably follows last month’s mass shooting plot at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

All we know about the Diwali Day Act

Meng originally introduced the so-called legislation in the US House of Representatives in 2023 (HR 3336). Its re-introduction comes amid rising instances of anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate. In a press release dated November 9, the CAPAC chair noted that while Diwali or Deepavali celebrations hold a different significance for diverse religious, ethnic and cultural groups, it is one of the most important holidays of the year for many groups, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, as well as billions in the South Asian, Southeast Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities.

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In an official statement shared on the day of Diwali (US time), Meng said that establishing a festival that unites many as a federal holiday would “send a powerful message that Hindus, as well as Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, are valued members of our society,” especially since “Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.”

If the legislation passes, Diwali would become the 12th federally recognised holiday in the US.

Last year, California became the third US state alongside Pennsylvania and Connecticut to formally recognise the festival as a state holiday. However, in a major setback, a California court struck down parts of the landmark holiday law earlier this year, according to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF).

Rise in South Asian hate in the US

The surge in anti-South Asian hate has also been reflected in anti-India hate speech and harassment on social media.

According to a report titled “The Rising Tide of Anti-South Asian Hate in the United States,” published by the Centre for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH) in September, the monthly volume of hate directed at South Asians in the US on X rose 240% between January 2024 and June 2026.

CSOH identified more than 542,000 hateful posts targeting people from South Asia living in the US on the social media platform between January 2025 and June 2026. Nearly half of the posts accused the diaspora community of invading America, stealing jobs or committing visa fraud. Some right-wing influencers were also found to have harassed South Asians at their home and workplaces, filmed the encounters, and posted the videos on X.

One of the most recent and prominent instances of attacks on the community is last month’s mass shooting plot at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were also worshipping at the temple when the attempted attack occurred on October 11.

In its aftermath, Krishnamoorthi led 105 members of the US Congress, including the entire Illinois House Democratic delegation, every Indian American member of Congress, and Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Andy Kim, and Chris Van Hollen, in urging FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the case as a potential federal hate crime.

Prosecutors said Sunday (US time) that Alexandros Paporakis, a Palatine teen, accused of the shooting plot had been indicted by a Cook County grand jury, CBS News reported. He is scheduled to be arraigned on November 19. He currently remains in custody at the Cook County Jail awaiting trial.

According to the FBI’s October 10 statement, the accused told a coworker at his workplace, the Taco Bell in Arlington Heights, that he intended to kill Indian people at the largest Hindu temple in Aurora. The following day, he told his colleague that while he had to carry out the attack, his gun jammed.