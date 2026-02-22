American right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson made a false revelation regarding Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s association with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, which was filmed in Israel, Carlson falsely alleged that Herzog had visited Epstein’s private island, despite there being no evidence to support his claim.

‘Herzog was at pedo island’

During the interview, Carlson claimed that Herzog had visited the “pedo island”.

“Still-living, high-level Israeli officials are directly implicated in Epstein’s life, if not his crimes, so I think you’d be following this,” Carlson told Huckabee.

Huckabee said he was unaware of any such connection.

“I was not aware there was any connection with President Herzog. I would be surprised to hear that,” Huckabee further added.

Carlson’s remarks came after an AI-generated image falsely depicted Herzog with Epstein was widely circulated online following the release of the Epstein files.

Notably, Carlson also asserted, without evidence, that it was “very clear” Epstein was affiliated with Mossad.

Carlson issues clarification

Carlson, who is a known critic of Israel, later issued a clarification after his podcast garnered over 600,000 views online. After Herzog’s office unequivocally denied having had any contacts with Epstein, Carlson said “I’m sorry to imply that I knew something that I didn’t know”.

“There’s nothing worse than impugning the reputation of an innocent man,” he added.

Huckabee later said he asked Herzog about Carlson’s claims and shared what he said was a statement from the President’s Residence refuting them.

“The allegations are entirely unfounded and are unequivocally denied. There has never been any contact or connection, directly or indirectly, between Isaac Herzog and Jeffrey Epstein. There was never any acquaintance or personal relationship of any kind between them. The president was never invited to, never visited, and was never present at the location in question,” Herzog’s office was quoted as saying.

“Any claim suggesting otherwise is false and may constitute libel and defamation,” the statement said.

Is Herzog mentioned in the Epstein files?

Herzog is mentioned in Epstein files but only in news reports that landed in Epstein’s emails. There is no evidence of a personal connection between Herzog and Epstein.

Disclaimer: The mere mention or naming of an individual in emails, documents, or records does not imply wrongdoing, involvement, or malicious intent. The references cited are part of documents released by official US government sources and do not constitute evidence of illegal or unethical conduct.