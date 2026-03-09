Tensions between the US and Israel have reportedly surfaced after Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple Iranian fuel depots, with American officials expressing surprise over the scale of the attacks.

According to media reports, Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on around 30 Iranian fuel depots, including sites near the capital, Tehran. The attacks triggered massive fires and thick plumes of smoke that were visible across parts of the city, marking one of the most significant strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure since the conflict began.

White House’s ‘WTF’ reaction

While Israeli officials had reportedly informed Washington in advance that strikes were planned, US officials were taken aback by the scale and intensity of the operation. Sources familiar with the matter said American officials did not expect such a large number of targets to be hit. One report claimed the White House responded with a blunt message described as “WTF”.

ALSO READ Daylight saving time: How to reset your internal clock for the longest DST cycle yet

The strikes have created the first major signs of disagreement between the two allies since the war between Israel and Iran escalated earlier this year. US officials reportedly worry that targeting fuel infrastructure could have unintended consequences, including pushing oil prices higher and strengthening domestic support for the Iranian government.

Another concern for Washington is the potential impact on global energy markets. The dramatic images of burning fuel depots and smoke rising over Tehran have raised fears of instability in oil supplies, particularly if the conflict expands to critical shipping routes in the Middle East, Axios reported.

Iran condemns strikes

Meanwhile, Iran has strongly condemned the strikes and warned of retaliation. Iranian officials have indicated that continued attacks on energy infrastructure could trigger broader responses across the region, raising the risk of a wider Middle East conflict.

The situation comes amid an already escalating confrontation between Israel and Iran, which has included missile exchanges, drone attacks, and strikes on strategic facilities across the region. As tensions grow, diplomatic coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv will likely become a key factor in managing the crisis and preventing further escalation.