Bad Bunny made a powerful political statement on Sunday night while performing at the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Midway through his high-energy performance, Bad Bunny was seen handing one of his Grammy awards to a young boy standing nearby.

Almost instantly, fans watching at home began connecting the moment to five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos. Liam was detained by ICE agents on January 20 while walking home from school in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Social media quickly lit up with reactions. Many viewers were convinced Bad Bunny was making a direct reference to Liam. However, It was later confirmed that the little boy seen during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was five-year-old actor and model Lincoln Fox.

Who did Bad Bunny give his Grammy to?

On Sunday evening, Lincoln Fox took to his Instagram account to share a video from his Super Bowl appearance. Alongside the clip, the young actor wrote a heartfelt message about the experience. “I’ll remember this day forever! @badbunnypr – it was my truest honor,” he wrote. The post helped clear up the identity of the child.

Even so, many people online were convinced it might have been a cryptic move by the singer to send a message. “The little boy Bad Bunny gave the Grammy to resembled Liam Ramos. Wouldn’t be surprised if it was intentional.” Another asked, “Did Bad Bunny just hand Liam Conejo a Grammy?!”

Bad Bunny’s performance had already sparked a divided reaction this Super Bowl season, with one side rallying behind MAGA ideology while the other criticising the aggressive ICE actions carried out by the Trump administration across America.

The singer has been a vocal critic of Trump’s immigration actions, so many had expected him to stir some drama. But on the contrary, the singer surprised everyone. As the performance wrapped up, Bad Bunny held up a football with a simple but pointed message written on it: “Together We Are America.”

The show ended with fireworks lighting up the stadium, forming the Puerto Rican flag in the sky. On the jumbotron, a final message appeared that read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Bad Bunny turns Super Bowl halftime into a Puerto Rico celebration

From the first beat to the final visual, the global star used the world’s biggest stage to spotlight Puerto Rico, his culture, and his music, all while delivering a nonstop party at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The crowd, already deep into the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks clash, got a full reset as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio stepped out and “shut it all the way down,” turning halftime into a high-energy celebration packed with surprises.

Bad Bunny kicked things off with “Tití Me Preguntó,” before belting out fan-favourites. Dressed in an all-white custom outfit, he made it clear he was there to own the stage, not explain himself. Cameras caught several celebrities vibing along in the audience, including Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, and Jessica Alba, all clearly enjoying the moment rather than stealing it.

Just when fans thought the show couldn’t get bigger, Lady Gaga made a surprise return to the Super Bowl stage. She joined in with a performance of “Die With a Smile.” Ricky Martin followed with “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii.”

Protest breaks out outside Super Bowl as activists speak out against ICE

And, while Bad Bunny was delivering his powerful performance, a peaceful protest broke out outside the venue, with activists gathering to voice their anger over ICE and its methods. Even though ICE had no plans to make any arrests at Levi’s Stadium, their presence was clearly not welcome on Super Bowl Sunday.

TMZ captured video from outside Super Bowl LX, where demonstrators came together to push back against what they described as ICE’s aggressive tactics.

People at the protest were waving flags that read “Anti-ICE” and “Anti-Trump” as they marched down the street. Police officers on horseback were present and moved alongside the group as the demonstration continued.

In the video, loud chants can be heard ringing through the area. Protesters shouted “Sí se puede,” a slogan often used at immigration rallies, along with chants of “F**k ICE.”

As previously reported, sources told TMZ that ICE personnel might be present at the Super Bowl, but only in a security role. There were no plans to detain or arrest anyone inside or around the stadium.