A South Asian-origin US citizen’s family and supporters have spoken out against the Department of Homeland Security detaining her at a Chicago airport for hours. Elected officials in the US also rallied behind 28-year-old Sundas ‘Sunny’ Naqvi, who was born in Evanston and raised in the Chicago suburbs.

According to Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison’s account of the incident reported by CBS News, Naqvi and five of her coworkers’ travel plans turned into a nightmare when they were heading to India six weeks ago. The visit was slated for work purposes, but all six people, who are legal US residents, were barred from boarding the flight.

Morrison also noted that all six people were of Pakistani descent, with three of them being US citizens and the other three had green cards. With her trip to India cancelled, Naqvi ended up travelling to Bulgaria and Austria. She and her colleagues were ultimately detained following their return.

Meanwhile, statements offered by the DHS and Naqvi’s family sharply contradict each other. While her family maintained that she was detained for 30 hours at Chicago O’Hare International Airport before being sent to the Broadview Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, DHS has disputed the claims that she was taken into custody.

The incident prompted strong response from several supporters, who were even spotted protesting the US citizen’s detention, as per videos of the development circulating on social media.

ICE detain U.S. citizen in Chicago—then tell family they don't know where she is.



Agents told woman's sister she was not at detention center—even though her phone location says she is.



"You have U.S. citizens being detained and you've got police choosing to not do their jobs,"… pic.twitter.com/iWxJ7zVNRF — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) March 7, 2026

More information will be added.