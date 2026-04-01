Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, is facing strong criticism after suggesting that people should accept being replaced by Artificial Intelligence, claiming that many don’t enjoy their jobs anyway.

Speaking on the All-In Podcast, Srinivas said the shift in how work is done could lead to a “glorious future.” He said, “The reality is most people don’t enjoy their jobs. There’s suddenly a new possibility, a new opportunity, to use these tools, learn them, and start your own mini business. Even if there is temporary job displacement to deal with, that sort of glorious future is what we should look forward to.”

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Responding to the criticism, a spokesperson for Perplexity told The New York Post that since the company launched in December 2022, Americans have filed 16 million new business applications. The spokesperson added that this shows how new technologies can create opportunities rather than eliminate them.

AI-led layoffs

The backlash comes at a time when job losses linked to AI are rising sharply. In 2026 alone, around 85,000 tech jobs have been cut globally due to automation and AI adoption, according to data from Trueup.

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Companies are no longer just cutting costs but are restructuring their operations around AI tools. These tools are now handling routine tasks such as coding, customer support, data annotation, and analysis.

Several major companies have already made significant layoffs. Block Inc. cut 4,000 jobs, WiseTech Global reduced 2,000 roles, Pinterest cut 15% of its workforce, and eBay laid off 800 employees. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta, and Atlassian continue to reduce staff as part of ongoing restructuring. Oracle just laid off more than 20,000 employees

Entry-level workers are among the hardest hit. Recent graduates are facing an unemployment rate of 5.7%, while underemployment has reached 42.5% by the end of 2025. Many of the tasks that were once handled by junior employees are now being taken over by AI systems.

‘Deport this H-1B right now’

Srinivas has also been targeted with personal attacks on social media following his remarks. Some users brought up his immigration status while criticising him.

One user wrote, “Deport this H-1B back to India!.” Another added, “LMAO!!! Alot of the workers fired are H-1B Visa employees who look like him. If they don’t find a new job within 60 days, they are required to leave the United States. This helps Trump’s America First policy! Mass firings of H-1B Visa workers!.”

Others focused on the practical reality of job loss. “People may hate their jobs but it’s their source of income,” one user wrote. Another questioned leadership roles, saying, “The job of a CEO is pretty easy. Can we replace him with an AI agent instead?”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.