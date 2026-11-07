Democrats may have secured a sweeping victory in the 2026 US midterm elections, regaining control of Congress and winning key contests. But voters in several states also backed restrictions on transgender rights, exposing a difficult political challenge for the party ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

The results show that support for Democratic candidates does not necessarily translate into support for every position associated with the party.

Transgender participation in girls’ school sports and access to gender-affirming medical care for minors remain politically sensitive issues. Republicans used them to attack Democratic candidates during the campaign, and the ballot outcomes suggest that the party has yet to persuade voters on these policies.

A Reuters report described the results as a warning for the party. Democrats must find a way to defend transgender rights while addressing voters’ concerns without allowing Republicans to turn the issue into an electoral weakness.

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What did voters decide on transgender rights?

Voters in Washington, Colorado, Arizona and Nebraska approved measures restricting transgender rights, according to Reuters. Most focused on transgender girls and women participating in school sports teams that match their gender identity. Colorado also approved a measure restricting gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

The measures differed across the four states:

State What voters approved Arizona Expanded an existing restriction to private schools and introduced rules governing access to bathrooms and locker rooms based on the sex listed on athletes’ birth certificates. Nebraska Put the state’s ban on transgender girls and women participating in female sports into the state constitution, potentially making it harder to reverse. Washington Required athletes seeking to join girls’ teams to have their biological sex verified by a healthcare provider. Critics warned this could lead to invasive examinations. Colorado Approved a proposal to ban transition-related surgeries for minors.

Republicans used transgender rights as a campaign issue through advertisements portraying Democratic candidates as too liberal. The attacks focused on transgender girls participating in girls’ sports and minors accessing gender-affirming care. Republican strategists have also credited Donald Trump’s attacks on transgender rights during the 2024 campaign with helping him win the presidency.

Democrats, however, won in three of the four states that approved the anti-trans measures – Washington, Colorado and Arizona. Nebraska was the exception. This suggests that some voters supported Democratic candidates while backing restrictions on transgender athletes or medical care.

The results therefore cannot be read as a blanket rejection of the Democratic Party. They show that voters can make different choices on candidates and individual policy questions.

Reuters quoted Lanae Erickson, senior vice president at centrist think tank Third Way, who said Democrats had become better at responding to attacks against their candidates but still needed to persuade voters on the underlying issues.

“This week has shown us that Democrats have found effective ways to counter the anti-trans attacks when it comes to candidates, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve done the work to persuade voters on the issues,” Erickson told Reuters.

Democratic candidates also took different approaches to the issue. Some adopted more conservative positions on sports rules and fairness, while others defended transgender rights. Some avoided the subject altogether. The party did not follow a consistent strategy during the campaign, Reuters reported.

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The debate shows a challenge Democrats faced in the 2024 presidential election, when Republican attacks on transgender issues became part of the discussion over why Kamala Harris lost to Trump. This time, candidates sought to avoid a repeat of that experience, but the ballot results suggest that the wider policy debate remains unresolved.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in April offers another indication of the challenge. It found that 67% of respondents supported banning transgender people from competing in female school sports. Support was 92% among Republicans and 44% among Democrats.

The 44% figure shows divisions within the Democratic electorate. A substantial share of Democratic respondents supported a ban, even as the party’s wider position on transgender rights includes a range of views.

Opponents of the restrictions say that concerns about sports policy should not become a justification for limiting the rights of an entire group. The debate has also raised questions about how schools verify eligibility and protect students’ privacy.

Reuters quoted Rachel Tomlinson Dick, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group Out Nebraska, who described the ballot victories as “disheartening”. She said the group expected similar measures to appear on future ballots.

Not every proposal targeting transgender people succeeded. Washington voters rejected a separate measure that would have expanded parental access to school records in a way that could allow parents to learn about a student’s gender identity against the child’s wishes. Missouri voters also rejected a proposal that would have prohibited gender-affirming care for minors and repealed abortion rights.

The outcomes varied according to the state, the wording of each measure and the policy involved.

A mixed picture across state ballot measures

The results on transgender rights were part of a wider set of state-level decisions that did not always match the national political outcome.

A November 5 report by US-based media outlet STAT found that the Democratic victory did not translate into a uniform liberal outcome across ballot measures. Measures involving abortion, marijuana, science funding and Medicaid largely reflected more liberal voter sentiment, while several states also backed restrictions on transgender youth.

Colorado offered a particularly clear example. Democrats won the Senate, most House seats, and the governor and attorney general offices. Yet voters also approved restrictions on transgender youth in sports and gender-affirming surgery for minors.

STAT reported that the results showed voter concerns about gender, sports and fairness, even though the number of young transgender people affected by such rules may be relatively small.

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The report cited estimates that around 300,000 young people aged 13 to 17 identify as transgender in the US. It also cited NCAA data showing that fewer than 10 transgender athletes competed among more than 500,000 athletes in late 2024.

The medical-care debate also needs context. STAT reported that gender-affirming surgeries among minors are rare, while surgeries involving the genitals of minors are virtually nonexistent. It also said actions by the Trump administration against gender-affirming care had led many hospitals to stop providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormones, even in states where the care remains legal.

Chase Strangio, who leads the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project, criticised the gap between the results for candidates and those for ballot measures.

“The voters rejected the anti-trans rhetoric used against candidates while still stripping away our rights at the ballot,” he said on Instagram.

Strangio also argued that ballot measures were “a function of funding more than anything” and should not be used to justify further restrictions.

There were also gains in transgender political representation. STAT reported that six transgender candidates won seats in state legislatures that had never previously elected transgender representatives. Reuters also reported that states including Alabama and Michigan elected transgender lawmakers for the first time.

These victories provide another example of the mixed results. Voters elected openly transgender candidates even as some states approved restrictions on transgender participation in sports and access to certain medical procedures.

Does this create a problem for Democrats in 2028?

The ballot outcomes leave Democrats facing a difficult choice as they prepare for the next presidential election. Moving towards more conservative positions on transgender issues could help the party respond to Republican attacks among some voters. But it could also alienate LGBTQ voters and progressive activists who are important to the Democratic coalition.

Maintaining strong support for transgender rights carries a different political risk. Republicans could again use the issue to portray Democrats as out of step with public opinion. The party will need to address concerns about sports rules and medical care while defending its broader commitment to equal treatment.

Reuters reported that critics of a rightward shift warned it might not win Democrats much additional support and could instead alienate LGBTQ voters and the party’s progressive wing. That is a significant concern for a party seeking to hold together the coalition behind its midterm victory.

The challenge extends beyond campaign messaging. State ballot measures can change laws and constitutional rules. Nebraska’s decision to put its sports restriction in the state constitution, for example, could make future legal and legislative changes more difficult. Other measures may face legal or implementation questions.

The wider congressional result gives Democrats a stronger position in Washington. The Associated Press reported that the party won control of both the House and Senate, flipping at least seven Senate seats and gaining more than two dozen House districts.

The result was a major rebuke to Trump and the Republicans. Democrats will be able to block legislation and nominees and investigate the administration during the final two years of Trump’s term.

But the AP also reported that the party faces continuing public dissatisfaction. Around seven in 10 voters said Congress had not done enough to provide checks and balances on the president, while overall favourability towards Democrats remained weak. The party will face pressure to turn its electoral victory into effective political action.

The transgender-rights debate adds to that challenge. Democrats must decide how to respond to an issue that divides voters, candidates and parts of their own coalition. Their national victory has not settled the policy debate.

A Reuters factbox showed the breadth of the state-level decisions. Voters in more than three dozen states decided around 150 ballot measures covering transgender rights, abortion access, voting rules, redistricting and taxes.

On abortion, Idaho voters rejected an initiative to establish a right to abortion up to fetal viability. Missouri voters rejected a proposal that would have reinstated abortion restrictions and included a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Results in Nevada and Virginia also showed support for protecting abortion access, according to STAT.

The different outcomes underline why the midterms cannot be treated as a single verdict on every social issue. Voters made separate choices on candidates and individual policies, sometimes in opposing directions.

The 2028 presidential campaign is still two years away, but the results have already given Republicans an issue to use against Democrats. The party must address voters’ concerns without losing the support of communities that regard transgender rights as a fundamental question of equality.

For Democrats, the midterms delivered an electoral victory, but the ballot results show that winning elections and persuading voters on policy are two different challenges.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The views and statements attributed to individuals and organisations are reproduced with attribution. The analysis of the potential implications for the 2028 presidential election is based on the reported results and does not constitute a prediction of the election outcome.