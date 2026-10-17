Democrats are expanding their campaign to win back the US House of Representatives, with their campaign arm targeting 66 Republican-held districts ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The strategy takes the party beyond traditional battlegrounds and into areas that strongly supported President Donald Trump in 2024.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the House, where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority, Reuters reported. The party hopes to benefit from voter frustration over the cost of living, tariffs and the war with Iran. However, the expanded target list does not mean all 66 districts are competitive or that Democrats have an equal chance of winning them.

Recent changes in election ratings suggest that some Republican-held seats could be more vulnerable than previously thought. On October 16, the non-partisan Cook Political Report moved 11 House races towards Democrats, including Montana’s 1st Congressional District, which shifted from “Lean Republican” to “Toss Up”.

Why are Democrats targeting 66 Republican-held seats?

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) had added Tennessee state legislator Justin Pearson’s race and 13 other districts to its target list, taking the total to 66 Republican-held seats, reported Reuters.

The strategy has two aims – identify unexpected opportunities to win seats and force Republicans to spend money defending districts they might otherwise consider safe. Even if Democrats fail to win most of the newly targeted seats, the effort could divert Republican spending from more closely contested races.

Expanding the map could also help Democrats attract donations. A House campaign official was quoted by Reuters as saying the additions signalled that the party was serious about competing in more districts. “These expansions force Republicans to go on defense in more districts,” the official told Reuters.

Democratic strategists believe concerns about rising prices, fuel and farm costs, alongside dissatisfaction with Trump’s policies, could persuade some voters in Republican-leaning areas to reconsider their choices.

“Rural America is unhappy with tariffs and rising fuel and farm costs, and that’s pushing us into redder areas,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told Reuters.

Tennessee illustrates the strategy. In May, Republican lawmakers redrew the Memphis area across three congressional districts, changing the boundaries of the heavily Democratic 9th Congressional District. The new district, which Trump won by more than 21 percentage points in 2024, stretches more than 200 miles across rural western Tennessee, Reuters reported.

Primary turnout is not a reliable forecast of the November result. (AI-generated image)

Despite the district’s Republican lean, Democrats added it to their target list and backed Pearson, who says that voters are frustrated with the cost of living. “We’ve traveled across all 15 counties, filling churches and community centers in places people said we couldn’t compete,” Pearson told Reuters.

His Republican opponent, state Senator Brent Taylor, rejected the Democratic pitch, telling Reuters that voters faced a choice between what he called “confidence over chaos” and “common sense over communism”.

The Cook Political Report continues to rate Tennessee’s 9th District as “Solid Republican”. Little public polling was available for the contest, illustrating the difference between a seat a party wants to contest and one it has a realistic chance of winning.

Democrats have identified similar opportunities in Arkansas, New York and Virginia, including districts Trump won by as much as 24 percentage points in 2024.

The expanded target list has already attracted some attention. Republican-aligned groups have begun spending money in certain newly targeted districts, Reuters reported. Two Democratic campaigns also told the news agency that their fundraising had accelerated after they joined the list.

Pearson said the additional financial support would help his campaign reach more voters before Election Day.

“This race is going to be tight. It’s going to be close. It’s going to come down to how many people we can see before Election Day, knocking on those doors and reaching out to them directly,” he told Reuters.

However, Democrats have not disclosed how much money they intend to spend across the expanded map or which districts will receive the largest investments.

Republicans have dismissed the strategy as an attempt to contest too many seats with limited resources. National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella told Reuters that Democrats were “stretching its map a mile wide and an inch deep, pretending every district in America is suddenly a battleground”.

Election analyst David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report also questioned whether Democrats would commit enough money to make the races competitive. “I’ll take it seriously when they actually put their money where their mouth is,” he told Reuters. “There is a point at which it becomes fantasy land,” he said.

Which House races are becoming more competitive?

Cook’s October 16 ratings changes offer a more specific picture of where the balance may be shifting. The organisation moved 11 House races towards Democrats, citing dissatisfaction with how Republicans at the federal and state levels have handled economic issues.

Five races moved from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican”, while three shifted from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican”. Cook also moved Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, held by Democratic Representative Greg Landsman, from “Lean Democrat” to “Likely Democrat”. Representative Jared Moskowitz’s re-election contest in a newly drawn Florida district moved from “Toss Up” to “Lean Democrat”.

The most notable change was in Montana’s 1st Congressional District, which moved from “Lean Republican” to “Toss Up”. Trump won the district by 12 percentage points in 2024, according to Cook. The new rating indicates that Democrats have a more realistic chance of winning the seat than previously assessed.

Cook also identified Republican difficulties in Ohio, Nebraska and Kansas, where voters have expressed frustration with economic issues. The Washington Post reported on October 16 that the ratings changes included two Ohio districts and one each in South Carolina, Kansas and Nebraska among the seats downgraded for Republicans.

Cook’s ratings range from “Solid” to “Likely”, “Lean” and “Toss Up”. A “Toss Up” race has no clear favourite, while a “Lean Republican” rating indicates that the Republican candidate retains an advantage. “Likely Republican” and “Solid Republican” indicate stronger Republican positions.

The wider House map remains larger than the number of races analysts consider genuinely competitive. Alabama Public Radio, citing NPR’s analysis of the 2026 House election map, reported on October 8 that Cook listed 43 districts as competitive, including 22 toss-ups. Both parties and aligned outside groups were committing resources to more than 90 districts, according to the report.

The outcome of the November elections will decide which party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate for the final two years of Trump’s presidency. (AI-generated image)

The DCCC’s target list serves a different purpose. It includes Republican-held seats the party hopes to flip, Democratic incumbents it wants to protect and other contests that could become competitive. Its “Red to Blue” programme supports candidates challenging Republicans, while its “Frontline” programme backs Democratic incumbents facing difficult re-election contests.

The ratings and campaign map can change as candidates raise money, spend on advertising and respond to new polling or political developments. Redistricting has also altered district boundaries, making comparisons with previous elections more difficult.

The Associated Press has reported on several so-called “reach” races in traditionally Republican areas. These include Nebraska’s 1st District, where Democrat Chris Backemeyer is challenging Republican Representative Mike Flood; Kentucky’s 6th District, where Democrat Zach Dembo is contesting an open seat; Nevada’s 2nd District, where Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson faces Trump-endorsed Republican David Flippo; and South Carolina’s 1st District, where Democrat Nancy Lacore is running for the seat vacated by Republican Representative Nancy Mace.

AP also reported on Texas’ redrawn 35th District, where Democrat Johnny Garcia is challenging Republican Carlos De La Cruz. These contests show how Democrats are expanding their ambitions, but they remain in the races rather than confirmed toss-ups.

Can Democrats win back the House?

The expanded map creates both opportunities and risks for Democrats. Spending money in a district with little chance of changing hands could divert resources from closer contests. But a well-targeted challenge could force Republicans to spend more on defence or give Democrats an opening if the political environment shifts.

Republicans face their own allocation decisions as they determine which incumbents need the most support and which districts can be defended with less money. The response from Republican-aligned groups in some newly targeted districts suggests that Democrats’ wider strategy has already prompted action.

A small number of unexpected victories could affect the outcome, but the party must also compete effectively in districts that analysts already consider close.

The November 3 election will show whether the expanded target list helps Democrats win additional seats or mainly forces Republicans to spend time and money defending territory they previously considered safe.

For now, the distinction is between campaign ambition and electoral probability. Democrats have targeted 66 Republican-held seats, but the districts have very different political conditions. Some are moving towards toss-up status, while others remain long shots.

The strategy gives Democrats more opportunities to challenge Republican control, but it does not mean all 66 seats are equally competitive or likely to change hands.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Ratings reflect analysts’ assessments and may change as new information becomes available. Financial Express Digital does not endorse or oppose any political party or candidate.