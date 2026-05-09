A Delta Airlines employee died on the job at Orland International Airport (MCO) in Florida on Thursday night (US time). The shocking tragedy took place after a “tug” aircraft-towing vehicle crashed into a passenger boarding bridge on the tarmac. As an investigation is underway, the Federal Aviation Administration said that operations at Delta’s station were paused for the time being.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job … We are working with local authorities as a full investigation gets underway to determine what occurred,” the airline told US outlets in a statement.

No aircraft was involved in the crash. However, with the jet bridge connected to Delta Flight 2593, passengers were left with no choice but to evacuate the plane through the rear door. The flight was subsequently cancelled, the FAA told The New York Post.

More information will be added.