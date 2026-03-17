The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of online content that links Himayani Puri, daughter of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hearing her plea, the court directed that all “impugned content” flagged by her be taken down right away. It added that if the content is not removed immediately, intermediary platforms must ensure its removal within 24 hours. The court made it clear that this direction currently applies only to content within India. “Let them file reply and then we can consider the issue,” the bench said while issuing summons to the defendants, including intermediary platforms.

The court observed that the balance of convenience is in favour of Himayani Puri and that the matter needs deeper examination. It asked all parties to file their responses within two weeks.

Petitioner calls allegations an “orchestrated attack”

Appearing for Himayani Puri, her counsel argued that the allegations were part of an “orchestrated attack” to damage her reputation. “The actual nature of false imputation is association with a convicted criminal. I have none,” the counsel submitted, adding, “I am a victim of an attack because I am the daughter of a cabinet minister. I suspect political malice.”

It was also argued that Himayani Puri, who lives in New York, has suffered serious reputational harm abroad. “I am a financial fiduciary and banker and investor there, so there is a global reputation to protect,” the counsel said, while seeking a wider order for global takedown.

The counsel also said that specific URLs had been identified and action was being sought against them. “We have set out the true facts and the correct picture,” the submission added.

Global takedown issue under question

However, senior advocate Arvind Datar said that the issue of global takedown orders is already pending before a division bench. “We can take down only within India. On global, we have taken a stand that we cannot do it globally and we are contesting the issue,” he submitted.

Counsel for Meta also questioned whether an Indian court can order a global takedown. “We are a global company. If a global order is sought, we will have to file a counter,” the counsel said.

It was further argued that the case was filed in India because the allegedly defamatory content originated here, and that enforcing a global order raises complicated jurisdiction issues.

On the other side, lawyers representing some journalists said there is an ongoing global investigation related to Epstein and that press freedom must be protected. They argued that some posts and videos were only raising questions and referred to publicly known facts, including claims that Hardeep Puri had met Epstein.

While granting interim relief, the court made it clear that the question of a global takedown is still open and will be decided after all responses are filed. “For the time being, it will be for the content in India,” the bench said.