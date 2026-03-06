As Americans get ready to adjust their clocks for Daylight Saving Time again, most of the country will follow the familiar routine of changing the time twice a year. In spring, clocks move forward by one hour, and in fall they move back again. However, not every state or US territory takes part in this practice.

In 2026, most states across the United States will continue to observe Daylight Saving Time, while a small number of states and territories will keep the same time throughout the year.

Daylight Saving Time is followed by most US states. During this period, clocks are moved forward in the spring to give people more daylight in the evening. In the fall, clocks move back again to return to Standard Time.

The idea behind this practice is to better match people’s daily schedules with daylight hours. But over the years, it has also been widely debated because of concerns about health, productivity and disruptions to daily routines.

When daylight saving time begins in 2026

For states that observe the time change, Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday of March every year. In 2026, that date will be March 8. At 2 a.m. local time, clocks will move forward by one hour, changing directly to 3 a.m. This means people will lose one hour of sleep that night but gain longer daylight hours in the evening.

Hawaii stays on the same time all year

One of the few states that does not observe Daylight Saving Time is Hawaii. The state remains on Standard Time throughout the year. Because Hawaii is located close to the equator, the difference in daylight hours between seasons is very small. As a result, changing clocks would bring little benefit to residents.

Most of Arizona also opts out

Arizona is the only other US state that mostly does not follow Daylight Saving Time. Most of the state stays on Standard Time all year. One of the main reasons is Arizona’s extremely hot climate. If the state followed Daylight Saving Time, sunset would happen later during summer months, pushing high temperatures further into the evening and increasing energy use.

The Navajo Nation follows a different rule

There is one important exception inside Arizona. The Navajo Nation, which stretches across parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, does observe Daylight Saving Time. The decision helps the Navajo Nation maintain a single time schedule across its territory, even though most of Arizona does not follow the practice.

Several US territories also skip the time change

Beyond the 50 states, several US territories also do not observe Daylight Saving Time. American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands remain on Standard Time throughout the year.

Like Hawaii, many of these places are located closer to the equator, where daylight hours do not change much between seasons. Time differences can briefly affect travel and business

For people living in states and territories that do not change their clocks, daily life continues on the same schedule all year.

However, when the rest of the mainland US moves clocks forward or back, temporary time differences can appear. This can affect travel plans, business operations and broadcast schedules until everyone adjusts to the new time.