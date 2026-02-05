In what is being described as one of the “darkest days” for journalism, the legendary American news outlet Washington Post laid off one-third of its staff on Wednesday, February 4 (US time). As part of the massive job cuts, the newspaper company also shockingly ended up purging its sports section, several foreign bureaus and books coverage altogether.

Those affected by the brutal WaPo layoffs included many of Indian descent as well, including Ishaan Tharoor, son of Indian Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Penning heartbroken confessions and farewells after the unprecedented revelations, many employees took to social media, breaking their silence on the upsetting reality shift.

Washington Post layoffs: Shashi Tharoor’s son speaks out

The son of the Congress leader shared he was “heartbroken” over being fired from his job. He is a recipient of the 2021 Arthur Ross Media Award in commentary.

Expressing solidarity with others like him, he wrote on X, “I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I’m heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents who have been my friends and collaborators for almost 12 years. It’s been an honor to work with them.”

Detailing his contributions to the newspaper, Tharoor revealed that he launched the WorldView column in January 2017. Over the course of the years, he helped readers understand the world and the US’ place in it through the column, which ultimately brought him a “half a million loyal subscribers.”

In a separate post, he shared the picture of an empty newsroom, calling it “a bad day.”

Washington Post layoffs

Investigative reporter Will Hobson, The Post’s Jerusalem bureau chief Gerry Shih, Cairo bureau chief Claire Parker, Visual Forensics staff Nilo Tabrizy, Ukraine correspondent Lizzie Johnson, Berlin bureau chief Aaron Wiener and many more were among those affected by the shocking job cuts.

Shih, who had been affiliated with the Post for over 7 years, noted online, “I’m gone along with the rest of the ME (Middle East) team and the majority of teammates from Delhi to Beijing to Kyiv & Latam. Sad day, but it was a lot of fun, and we raised hell.”

Pranshu Verma, yet another Indian employee of the Washington Post brand, penned his heartbreaking reaction to the news on X as well. “Heartbroken to share I’ve been laid off from The Washington Post. Gutted for so many of my talented friends who are also gone,” he wrote online. “It was a privilege to work here the past four years. Serving as the paper’s New Delhi bureau chief was an honour.”

Another employee, anonymously quoted by the Guardian, called the hundreds of layoffs an “absolute bloodbath.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Marissa J Lang was also laid off this week. “I’m proud of the work I have done at this place — not just the award-winning work, but the stories that spurred change, that were steeped in this beautiful local community,” she said on X, while welcoming “job tips” via her DMs and email.

Ukraine correspondent Lizzie Johnson was laid off by the Washington Post in the middle of a warzone, as per her recent tweet. “I have no words. I’m devastated,” she said while referring to one of her January posts, in which she beamed with pride about being a foreign correspondent at the WaPo.

WaPo’s Michael Miller said: “It was an honor to be @washingtonpost’s first Sydney bureau chief. Unfortunately, I’m also the last. The paper is shrinking foreign coverage. I’ve lost my job. Worse, millions of readers will lose my colleagues’ brilliant coverage. At a time of tumult, we need more info, not less.”

Martin Barton, who had been the Post’s executive editor until 2021, said, “This ranks among the darkest days in the history of one of the world’s greatest news organisations.”

A staggering statement from former Washington Post editor Marty Baron: "This ranks among the darkest days in the history of one of the world's greatest news organizations." pic.twitter.com/xWQrN8B1P4 — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) February 4, 2026

Reason behind the Washington Post layoffs

Editor in chief Matt Murray told employees during a morning meeting that the Post was undergoing a “strategic rest” for the future, as per several employees cited by the Guardian. During the interaction, Murray is said to have admitted that WaPo was struggling to reach “customers” in a crowded media marketplace and surging competition.

As per an audio recording of the meeting highlighted in the report, he said, “Today, the Washington Post is taking a number of actions across the company to secure our future.”

At the same time, Murray noted that the outlet’s local coverage would be restructured, while international reporting operations would be reduced. With the popular sports desk’s current iteration gone, he noted that some employees would stay on as part of a new team.

Per the reported dialogue, he said that about 12 WaPo bureaus would remain “With a focus on national security issues.” Sending a message to the employees, he added, “We all recognize the actions we are taking today will be painful – most of all, of course, for those of you who are directly affected, but for everybody. I know that the reset is going to feel like a shock to the system and raise some questions for everybody.”

Those laid off this week will stay on the team through April 10. While they will not be required to work, they will still receive health insurance coverage worth six months.