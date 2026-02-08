A US lawmaker has cautioned against what he termed as the ongoing “Islamisation” of Dallas in Texas in a recent interview.

Congressman Brandon Gill, who represents Texas’ 26th Congressional district in the US House of Representatives, told Real America’s Voice how constituents have flagged their fears.

“You hear about constituents talking about going to their local malls, and you look around, and it feels like you’re in Pakistan, not Dallas, Texas. That’s a problem,” he added.

Texans shouldn’t go to the mall and feel like they’re in Pakistan.



Mass Islamic migration is killing the America we know and love. pic.twitter.com/me2UyKpqcy — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 6, 2026

‘Entire communities are being transformed’

Gill has remarked that entire communities are being “fundamentally transformed”. In another social media post Gill had further alleged there is “mass Islamic migration” happening, which is “killing the America we know and love”.

Importantly, the lawmaker has also joined the Republican-dominated Sharia Free America Caucus, saying that Sharia Law is incompatible with American values.

“Sharia law and radical Islam have no place in the United States. There is a fundamental truth we have to recognise that not all cultures are created equal. Radical Islam is a political ideology with a very different [idea] of freedom of speech,” Gill had recently said.

The caucus aims to oppose what its founders described as the influence or spread of Sharia law in the US. Its members have also said they want to educate colleagues and the public about this issue and support legislation aimed at preventing Sharia from influencing US legal or immigration policy.

Current backlash

Gill’s most recent Pakistan-Dallas comparison has sparked a row online, with netizens highlighting how the politician’s own wife is of Indian origin.

One X user wrote, “Dude is so used to living in New Delhi that it is now second nature for him to hate Pakistan.” Another said, “Name checking Pakistan specifically to keep the Indian wife happy.”

Offering a counter view, another user wrote “Texans shouldn’t feel like strangers in their own neighbourhoods. Immigration must prioritise assimilation, law enforcement, and respect for local culture.”

Notably, Gill’s wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill, is the daughter of Indian-American commentator and US President Donald Trump’s ally Dinesh D’Souza.

The couple had earlier taken digs at New York City’s youngest and first Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the runup to the mayoral elections.

Gill had reposted a video of Mamdani eating rice with his hand and wrote, “Civilized people in America don’t eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World.”