School districts across Connecticut are assessing how to recover lost instructional time after successive winter storms increased the number of snow days, with some officials warning that additional closures could begin to affect spring break schedules.

Several districts delayed openings or canceled classes on Wednesday morning as snowfall continued to affect travel and school operations.

In Glastonbury, classes were canceled Tuesday for the second consecutive day while crews worked to clear snow from school grounds and nearby roads. District officials had also considered closing schools again Wednesday because of continuing snowfall.

Superintendent Dr. Alan Bookman said another snow day would require the district to extend the academic year into June, while additional closures beyond that point could reduce April vacation.

“I really want there to be school,” Bookman told WFSB. “If anyone from Glastonbury is watching this, students, you can expect there to be school, unless it’s really awful and I have no choice.”

Bookman said he planned to coordinate with other superintendents early Wednesday morning before making a final decision. Each district determines how to make up missed days, but state law requires students to attend at least 180 days of school.

Parents check routine against lost vacation days

Some parents said they were eager for a return to normal school schedules after multiple closures.Aly Hoagland, a Glastonbury parent, said she was ready for her children to go back to school.“I think structure and routine is good for them,” Hoagland said to WFSB. “It’s fun for a day, and then it’s nice to get back into that routine.”

Hoagland said the family would adjust if spring break days were shortened to make up missed instructional time.“April break is nice — the weather is better, gets us outside,” Hoagland said. “But it is what it is.” Her daughter Layla, 9, has already had three snow days this winter, including two earlier this week.

List of school districts that are closed in US

Bordentown Regional School District

Burlington City School District

Camden County Technical School District

Commercial Township School District

Cumberland Regional School District

Evesham Township School District

Fairfield Township School District

Franklin Township School District

Gibbsboro School District

Gloucester Township School District

Lindenwold Public School District

Lenape Regional High School District

Mansfield Public School District

Medford Township School District

Monroe Township School District

Northern Burlington County Regional School District

Pemberton Township School District

Pittsgrove Township School District

Shamong Township School District

Southampton Township School District

Vineland Public School District

Willingboro Public Schools

Winslow Township School District