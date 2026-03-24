At least 66 people lost their lives when a military plane crashed shortly after takeoff in southwestern Colombia on Monday. The aircraft was carrying 125 people at the time, and many others were left injured in the tragic accident.

According to the BBC, the aircraft was a Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules, a US-made plane often used to transport troops. It came down near the town of Puerto Leguízamo, in Putumayo province, close to the border with Peru.

“Unfortunately, the information is of 34 deaths,” Luis Emilio Bustos, the mayor of Puerto Leguizamo, was quoted as saying by Reuters in the early hours, before the military later revised the death toll to 66.

BREAKING:



A Colombian Air Force Hercules transport aircraft has crashed in Puerto Leguízamo, shortly after takeoff, with around 100 military personnel reportedly on board.



Rescue and emergency operations are underway, and details on casualties remain unclear.



🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zmNhIoTB3C — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 23, 2026

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At the same time, nearly two dozen people were still unaccounted for. Videos circulating on social media showed parts of the wreckage still on fire while rescue teams tried to reach survivors.

Earlier, John Gabriel Molina, the governor of Putumayo, had told a local news channel that 34 people had died and around 70 were injured. He also said 21 people were still missing, adding, “These are figures that could change.”

Military plane crash in southern Colombia

Air Force Commander Carlos Fernando Silva Rueda said there were 114 army personnel and 11 crew members on board the aircraft. He added that 48 people were pulled out of the wreckage with injuries and taken to hospitals.

Local government secretary Carlos Claros told RCN television that 48 people were injured. Rescue teams have been working to evacuate them from the crash site as quickly as possible. Earlier in the day, authorities had confirmed only eight deaths, but the number rose sharply as more information came in.

Officials have said that the cause of the crash is still under investigation. For now, many questions remain unanswered as rescue teams continue their work and families wait for more updates.

How did the crash happen?

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the plane suddenly nosediving seconds after takeoff. Another clip, shared by BluRadio, showed thick smoke rising from the crash site. However, these videos have not been independently verified. Reports suggest the crash happened about 3 km away from an urban area.

Emergency workers rushed to the site and were seen moving through the wreckage, trying to find survivors. Images shared by local media showed trucks carrying soldiers headed towards the area. Some videos on local news websites appeared to show local residents helping in the rescue. In those clips, people were seen carrying injured soldiers on the back of small motorbikes, trying to get them to hospitals quickly.

What officials have said

Colombia’s Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plane had suffered “a tragic accident while it was taking off from Puerto Leguízamo, transporting troops of our security forces”.

He called the incident “deeply sad for the country”. President Gustavo Petro also reacted to the crash. Writing on X, he said, “this horrendous accident … should not have happened”.

In a longer post, he pointed to delays in upgrading the country’s military equipment. He blamed “bureaucratic problems” for slowing down his plans to modernise the armed forces and their aircraft. “I will allow no further delays, the lives of our young people are at stake,” he wrote, though he did not say what exactly caused the crash.

The president also warned that if the decision is not approved soon, “civilian or military administrative officials” could be removed. He made it clear that no more time would be given.

“The planning director, together with the defense minister, must meet with me to approve the Conpes for the purchase of armament, starting with the anti-drones, and it will be financed with future appropriations as a strategic project,” Petro stated.