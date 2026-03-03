A deadly shooting broke out near the grand opening of a new Marathon Burger location in downtown Long Beach, California, on Sunday (US time). With the celebratory event devolving into chaotic mayhem, an eyewitness’s footage shared to social media shows the horrifying moment when gunfire erupted at the scene.

As per US reports, the incident left one person dead. Police said gunshots were fired just after 3:30 pm about half a block south of the event on Broadway near Pine Avenue. Chaos unfolded just outside the perimeter that had been blocked for the opening of the popular burger store’s new location.

Samiel Asghedom, who is better known as ‘Blacc Sam,’ developed the fast food chain in memory of late brother and rapper-activist Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in 2019.

Watch | Video captures chaos at popular burger chain in California

A video shared by ‘@WillyMSHakespeare’ on Facebook showed mayhem breaking out at the scene. Seconds after gunshots were heard near the new burger store’s opening, all calm was disrupted.

People were captured ducking and fleeing in terror. Moments into the video, cops swoop in and pin a man to the ground near a parking lot.

A few victims were ultimately rushed to the hospital. Police were eventually also seen speaking to a group of people. Subsequently, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed that multiple people were injured during the incident, and one individual had died.

The Long Beach PD shared in a press release, “Officers responded and saw a male adult victim with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

“The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” officials added. “Two additional victims were located near the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The victims are described as male adults in their late teens to early 20s.”

At the time of writing, the investigation was still ongoing. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect and determine their motive.

Marathon Burger issues statement after shooting

Nipsey Hussle’s team behind Marathon Burger has since shared a response with Fox 11 Los Angeles and XXL, suggesting that the Sunday shooting had no connection to the grand opening of the new location.

“The opening was a huge success with strong community support,” the reps told XXL. “The incident being reported was NOT connected to our event and the event continued. The opening itself proceeded safely and without issue. The restaurant remains open and customers are still flowing in and out with excitement.”

Meanwhile, Casey Parker, who represents Marathon Burger, told Fox 11 LA that people at the grand opening were enjoying themselves, eating ice cream and playing basketball games. He also added that organisers had already ensured street closures and the presence of security and police for the celebration.

A witness’s account indicated that the shooting may have been fuelled by tension between some groups. “Eventually there’s going to be something when you have different gangs coming into your neighborhood. That’s what transpired tonight,” the man told FOX 11.

According to the New York Post, the Marathon Burger celebration in California was attended by some famous faces, including Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder. As a Long Beach native himself, Snoop even hopped into the kitchen at the Marathon Burger opening after participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newest location he happens to have invested in as well.