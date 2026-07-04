For the first time in over a decade, Jersey Mike‘s has become the highest-rated quick-service restaurant in the United States. The sandwich chain moved ahead of Chick-fil-A in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), ending the chicken restaurant’s 11-year run at the top of the rankings.

The annual ACSI report measured customer satisfaction across major restaurant chains using feedback from 16,464 people who shared their experiences. Customers rated restaurants on factors such as food quality, service, value for money and overall experience.

Jersey Mike’s earned an ACSI score of 84, while Chick-fil-A followed closely with 83. The report said Jersey Mike’s impressed customers with its fresh ingredients, wide menu choices and good value. The company also expanded rapidly during 2025 by opening 238 net new restaurants and generated more than $4.2 billion in sales.

The report said the restaurant industry faced a difficult year as higher prices affected spending. It added, “The US restaurant industry faced difficulties in 2025, with total sales struggling to keep pace with inflation,” as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

It also said customers now care more about dependable service and consistent quality than simply finding the lowest price. According to the report, “Brands that deliver a consistently enjoyable experience are gaining ground.”

Why did Jersey Mike’s move to top?

The latest rankings suggest that customers rewarded restaurants that delivered reliable food quality and good service even as economic pressure continued. Fresh food, menu variety and value played a major role in Jersey Mike’s rise to the top.

Several other quick-service chains also performed well. Jimmy John’s and Panda Express shared third place with scores of 81. KFC, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut and Domino’s each received 80 points, reported The Palm Beach Post. Raising Cane’s, Starbucks and Subway followed with scores of 79. Burger King, Culver’s, Dunkin’ and Little Caesars rounded out the top group with 78 points.

Although Chick-fil-A lost the overall crown, it remained the highest-rated chicken restaurant in the country. KFC finished second in the chicken category, followed by Raising Cane’s, Wingstop and Popeyes.

Jersey Mike’s also stayed on top among sandwich chains, ahead of Jimmy John’s, Subway and Arby’s. In the pizza category, Papa Johns and Pizza Hut shared first place, while Domino’s finished close behind.

Starbucks ranked first among coffee chains. Dunkin’ and Panera Bread shared second place with equal scores in the coffee, bakery and café category.

The burger rankings also produced some surprises. Burger King and Culver’s shared the top position, followed by Sonic, Wendy’s and Five Guys. McDonald’s finished seventh in the burger category with a score of 72, placing it outside the top five despite being one of the world’s biggest fast-food brands.

What did the survey reveal about customer expectations?

Chick-fil-A did not lose its top position because of a sharp decline in its own performance. The chain continued to earn strong customer satisfaction scores and remained the highest-rated chicken restaurant in the United States. However, Jersey Mike’s managed to score higher by winning customers with fresh ingredients, a wider variety of sandwich options and better value for money. The sandwich chain also expanded rapidly in 2025, opening 238 net new locations and increasing its presence across the country.

The latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) report also suggests that changing customer priorities played a major role. As inflation and higher living costs affected spending, diners placed greater importance on consistency, reliability and overall value rather than just low prices. Restaurants that delivered dependable service and a satisfying experience gained an edge. While Chick-fil-A remained one of America’s strongest fast-food brands, Jersey Mike’s adapted more effectively to these changing expectations and claimed the top spot after the chicken chain’s 11-year reign.

The survey also found improvements in several service areas. Customers gave better ratings for order accuracy, food quality and the courtesy of restaurant staff compared with the previous year.

Digital services also showed strong gains. Satisfaction with mobile apps rose sharply as restaurants improved reliability and reduced problems such as crashes and delays. Website quality also received higher scores than 2025.

The report cited by The Palm Beach Post said these improvements suggest the industry’s effort to make online ordering, takeaway and delivery services smoother. As more customers use digital platforms to place orders, restaurants have focused on reducing mistakes and improving convenience.

The survey also ranked full-service restaurants. Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse shared the top position with scores of 82. Olive Garden followed with 81, while Applebee’s, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral, Outback Steakhouse and The Cheesecake Factory all earned scores in the high 70s.