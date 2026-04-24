An award-winning chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife inside an on-campus hotel. Police said Jeffrey MacDonald, 36, confessed to killing his wife, Emma MacDonald, 31, during a violent attack inside their room at the UMass Campus Center hotel on Wednesday evening.

According to a police report cited by The Boston Globe, MacDonald told officers he intended to kill her and used his hands, feet, and other objects during the assault.

Officers arrived at the hotel around 7.40 pm after receiving reports of an emergency.

Police encountered MacDonald outside the room, where a struggle broke out. Authorities said he threw objects at officers and struck one officer in the face multiple times before they managed to restrain him.

What happened inside hotel room?

After taking MacDonald into custody, officers entered room 413 and found Emma MacDonald unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene. Investigators said the injuries pointed to a severe and prolonged assault.

“Given the significant nature of the female’s injuries, it seemed apparent to investigators that her injuries had resulted from a violent assault,” the police report said.

Emma MacDonald worked at the university. University officials said there was no ongoing threat to campus safety following the incident.

Javier Reyes said, “I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus.” “Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved,” Reyes added.

Charges against accused

MacDonald has been charged with first-degree murder, along with one count of assault and battery on a police officer. He appeared in Eastern Hampshire district court on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty.

The court ordered that he be held without bail. His next hearing is scheduled for May 22. His attorney has asked for a competency evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Just nine months ago, Macdonald’s received the 2025 “Chef of the Year” award from the American Culinary Federation. At the time, the university praised his achievements and leadership in the culinary field. “This distinguished honor is a testament to MacDonald’s talent, leadership, and commitment,” the university said in an earlier statement, reported The New York Post.

MacDonald had also spoken about the recognition. “Being honored as Chef of the Year by the ACF is an incredible milestone,” he said. “I’m grateful for the support of my colleagues and the culinary community,” he added.

An investigation into Emma MacDonald’s death is underway. Authorities have not released further details about what led to the attack.