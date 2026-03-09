Thousands of passengers at several major US airports faced massive flight delays on Sunday, with security wait times stretching up to three hours as the spring break rush began. The situation was made worse by a shortage of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff during the partial government shutdown.

The chaos unfolded at a time when many students across the United States are starting their spring holidays, leading to a sharp rise in the number of people flying out.

State of complete chaos at US airports

Images and videos that surfaced online showed huge crowds forming long lines at security checkpoints run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Airports in Houston and New Orleans appeared particularly crowded, with passengers waiting for hours just to get through security.

Airport authorities also warned travelers about the situation on social media, saying security checks could take much longer than usual because of the shutdown. They advised passengers to reach the airport at least four to five hours before their flights to avoid missing them.

Some passengers also described the stressful experience online. One Southwest Airlines traveler posted a picture of the crowded terminal and said the baggage check line alone had already taken her an hour and a half. Her flight was scheduled to depart in about two and a half hours.

Insane TSA security lines at the New Orleans airport (MSY) today and so many people sadly missing flights. Sone said 2-2.5 hours to pass through. pic.twitter.com/dD8dalgyMb — lou (@dubois) March 9, 2026

She also mentioned that with many TSA workers not on duty, security operations were moving extremely slowly, with estimates suggesting that the security line could take up to four hours to clear.

Why passengers had to wait for hours in long queues?

Long lines formed at Louis Armstrong International Airport near New Orleans on Sunday, with queues stretching all the way into the parking area. Many frustrated passengers shared photos and complaints on social media as they waited for hours to get through security.

The situation at this airport and another major one in the US is seen as a warning of what travelers across the country might face if the government shutdown continues in the coming weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also posted online saying Americans are now dealing with serious consequences because of the shutdown, which it blamed on Democrats.

Funding for the DHS ran out on February 13 after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement. The dispute began after federal agents shot and killed two people in Minneapolis. Democrats have since pushed for changes in the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection operate. Republicans, however, say the agencies have already taken steps after the incident and argue that further restrictions are unnecessary.

Because of the political deadlock, parts of the DHS have been shut down. This has affected agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Coast Guard.

TSA staff have been receiving only partial pay since the funding expired, and if the shutdown continues, they could soon go without pay completely.

The shutdown began after Democrats refused to approve funding for the DHS unless stricter limits were placed on ICE, which also comes under the department. However, ICE operations themselves are not expected to be hit hard because Congress had already approved separate funding for the agency earlier.

Democrats are still pushing for reforms to ICE following the deaths of two Minneapolis residents, Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The two were protesting immigration raids carried out by the Trump administration in Minnesota earlier this year.

Among the changes Democrats want are a ban on immigration officers wearing face coverings, clearer identification for agents, and stricter rules before officers can obtain warrants.

So far, several attempts in Congress to pass a funding bill for the DHS have failed. On Sunday, Washington Senator Patty Murray said Democrats want TSA employees to receive their full pay, but they do not want to approve funding that would allow immigration enforcement operations to continue without stronger oversight.

Financial strain on TSA Officers – Who is to blame?

Lauren Bis, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said many travelers are dealing with long delays and even missing their flights because of the situation, NBC News reported. She blamed the disruption on congressional Democrats, saying their refusal to approve funding for the department triggered the partial government shutdown.

She added that the shutdown has forced TSA officers to continue working without proper pay when they are the ones responsible for keeping air travel safe. She said that many of these frontline workers had already received only partial salaries earlier this month and are now facing their first completely missed paycheck. According to her, the financial strain is making it difficult for some officers to report to work, which has worsened the staff shortage and slowed down security operations at airports.