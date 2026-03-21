In a new round of job cuts, CBS News announced Friday (US time) that it was laying off roughly 6% of its approximately 1,100 person workforce. The major shake-up marks for the second round of layoffs at the US news outlet since David Ellison took charge of Paramount last summer. Marking the end of an era, the shocking job cuts will also pull the plug on the nearly 100-year-old CBS News Radio service, as per US reports.

As quoted by several US reports, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski acknowledged the job cuts in a memo to staff Friday morning. “A shift in radio station programming strategies, coupled with challenging economic realities, has made it impossible to continue the service.” The radio service will go off air on May 22.

Despite these marking the second wave of layoffs in just a few months, more are expected to impact employees in the coming future. This comes at a time when Paramount is waiting for regulatory approval for its deal to buy Warner Bro. With CNN included as a subsidiary, the anticipated outcome could result in a potential combination of CNN and CBS News, as per CNN’s report.

However, CNN has since cited sources at CBS saying that the Paramount’s future ownership of CNN did not factor into the latest layoff announcement.

This is a developing story.