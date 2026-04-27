The April 25 incident at the Washington Hilton has gone far beyond a single security scare and is now turning into a bigger political talking point around FBI Director Kash Patel. What has really caught attention is a detail from the suspect’s alleged “Friendly Federal Assassin” manifesto, it reportedly named several administration officials as targets, but left Patel out.

Patel was at the venue during the chaos and was involved in coordinating the response, but that one detail has now sparked a wave of speculation in Washington about what it could mean for him and his standing inside the administration. When security gaps at the event are added to the earlier criticism of his tenure, there is now growing discussion on social media about whether this incident could become a serious setback for him.

Videos show moments after the attack

Soon after the incident, videos from security cameras and bystanders began circulating online. One clip showed Allen running inside the hotel area before gunshots were heard. Other videos captured guests ducking under tables, security forces moving quickly through the hallways, and officials being evacuated.

One video that went viral on social media showed Patel looking around in confusion while security personnel rushed to secure the venue and move guests to safety. In another widely shared clip, he appears relatively composed, first speaking on his phone and then checking it, as Secret Service agents escorted attendees out.

There is a shooting and…

The head of the FBI is just hanging out? pic.twitter.com/jrIKMYhHte — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) April 26, 2026

US President Trump also shared some of these videos online, calling Allen a “very troubled guy.” Patel, who was seen later during briefings with Trump and JD Vance, praised the quick response of law enforcement. He said investigators had already begun reviewing ballistic evidence and speaking to witnesses.

FBI Director Kash Patel seen on his phone, just hanging around outside the venue like a random WHCD attendee trying to figure out how to get an Uber after the incident. pic.twitter.com/28eIcwGUdl — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 26, 2026

Manifesto raises troubling questions

White House investigators in a press briefing said Allen had sent a manifesto to his family shortly before the attack. A relative then informed law enforcement, which helped alert officials. In the document, Allen reportedly called himself the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and described his intention to target Trump administration officials, starting from the highest-ranking figures.

However, one line in the manifesto stood out: he wrote that he would target “Administration officials (not including Mr Patel).” Officials have not explained why Kash Patel was excluded from the list, and investigators say they are still trying to understand the motive behind this detail. The document also included anti-Trump and anti-Christian views. Trump later said the writings reflected “a lot of hatred in his heart.”

Allen also wrote that he would be willing to harm law enforcement if needed and said he was prepared to hurt bystanders to reach his main targets.

Security gaps under scrutiny

Allen reportedly walked into the hotel armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. Because Allen is believed to have arrived as a guest, he reportedly managed to slip past the main security perimeter. This has now raised concerns about why he was not flagged earlier by the FBI or Secret Service, especially after reports that his family had already alerted authorities days before the incident about his alleged “anti-Christian” radicalisation.

Later, the manifesto also criticised the security at the event. Allen claimed he was able to bring weapons inside without being stopped and described the security system at the hotel as weak. He also mocked the “insane” lack of checks at different stages, including transport and entry into the venue.

These claims have now raised serious concerns because the Washington Hilton has a history tied to high-profile security incidents, including the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

Officials are now reviewing how the suspect managed to travel from California to Washington, DC with weapons and get so close to a major political gathering.

Kash Patel’s position under spotlight

Before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting incident, FBI Director Kash Patel had already been under scrutiny over several security-related concerns and controversies during his time in office. Reports had raised questions about two alleged breaches of his personal email accounts, believed to be linked to Iran-backed hackers in late 2024 and again in March 2026, which sparked debate over his personal cybersecurity given his senior law enforcement role.

His opponents have accused him of several issues during his time as director, including firing staff linked to earlier Trump-related investigations and reports about his use of government aircraft for personal travel. Some of these trips reportedly included sporting events and visits to a hunting ranch.

There have also been claims about unusual security arrangements involving his personal life, which Patel has strongly denied. He has also filed a defamation lawsuit over some of these reports.