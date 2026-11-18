Jensen Huang left his much-demanded comeback as CEO to the Nvidia Board of Directors’ discretion in a Tuesday social media post. Despite a growing petition gaining support from current and former Nvidia employees and high-profile tech leaders such as Elon Musk, the chipmaker ruled out weighing its co-founder’s return as the top boss, according to a Reuters report citing three sources. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the road at Nvidia for the influential American-Taiwanese tech mogul.

According to company proxy and corporate filings, Huang could still exert influence in the tech company he helped establish in 1993. Official Nvidia documents referenced in a Reuters report published on Tuesday revealed that the 63-year-old who resigned last week amid reports of extramarital affairs still can nominate two directors to the Nvidia board ahead of the company’s annual shareholder meeting and vote.

Huang previously admitted to an affair following initial reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy, but Beijing officials have slammed such allegations. Since then, subsequent reports also suggested that the Nvidia founder had extramarital ties with two company employees.

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How could Jensen Huang still influence Nvidia

Nvidia’s Board of Directors is especially in focus right now following its announcement on November 12 that Huang had resigned as CEO, effective immediately. Announcing the company’s finance chief, Colette Kress, as interim chief executive, the board also disclosed that its search for Jensen’s permanent successor was underway.

This year’s annual meeting of stockholders was held on June 24, 2026. Nvidia has yet to announce a date for the 2027 event.

Any Nvidia shareholder or group of shareholders owning more than 3% of the voting power for at least three years has the power to nominate directors. Since these members are included in the company’s proxy material and vote at its annual meetings, in addition to making big decisions involving leadership, Huang could easily continue impacting the US chip giant despite staying in the background.

Jensen currently owns roughly 3.5% of the company. He and entities tied to him have owned more than 3% of Nvidia’s shares for more than three years, according to global financial markets infrastructure and data provider LSEG.

While his current position as a part owner opens the room for his allies to enter the board, the final decision regarding their appointment will lie with shareholders.

Nvidia beats Q3 earnings expectations in 1st report since Huang’s resignation

The company announced its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2027 merely hours ago.

With Jensen Huang leading the company until earlier this month, Nvidia’s revenue more than doubled from $57 billion a year earlier, reflecting growing momentum in its core data centre business. It was the largest source of revenue, generating $107.6 billion, with $60.1 billion attributable to hyperscale and $47.5 billion to AI clouds, industrial and enterprise.

The company also said its revenue this quarter will expand by roughly 90% to about $130 billion, surpassing the $125.1 billion average analyst estimate, according to LSEG, CNBC reported. Nvidia has forecast Q4 revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%.

Nvidia is currently facing multiple setbacks and concerns. While one concern is the pressing Huang scandal, the other is a potential AI slowdown amid safety concerns raised by AI workers and the recent congressional dynamic shift following the Democratic Party’s sweeping win at the midterm elections earlier this month.

With the board slamming the door on Huang’s return as CEO, interim chief Colette Kress responded to an analyst’s question about what could happen during the leadership transition, “Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week.” She added, “From a business perspective, it’s business as usual.”

Nvidia employees’ support for Jensen Huang intensifies

Contrary to the board’s stance, an open letter backed by Jensen Huang loyalists now has nearly 200,000 signatures (as of 7:18 pm IST).

The ‘Stand with Jensen’ petition, also supported by the likes of Elon Musk, has been signed by 10,102 current employees (24.05% of approximately 42,000 employee headcount) and 1,774 former Nvidians. Demanding Huang’s reinstatement, the campaign also urged a timely public explanation, an independent investigation and a fair hearing.

The page now flashes the message “Jensen heard us. Not it’s the Board’s turn.”

Huang extended gratitude to all those who stood by him amid a chaotic week.

“I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA,” he wrote in a Tuesday post on X.

“NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he added.