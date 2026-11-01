US President Donald Trump issued a major warning against Iran on Saturday night (US time), threatening to hit multiple targets in the country in just ten minutes. While attending a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, he still maintained that the United States was in no hurry to resume military strikes, claiming that his administration had already “knocked out” the Iranian Navy, Air Force, the country’s military equipment and nuclear plans.

“We’ve knocked out their nuclear,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago, presenting a relaxed visage. “We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes.”

He then directed his attention towards an Iranian underground nuclear facility as a potential target, saying, “You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly.”

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The POTUS reiterated that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, adding that Tehran wanted to make a deal. When further asked about how the negotiations were going, he said, “They’re going fine, but they’re not very reliable… They make a deal and then they back out.”

.@POTUS: "We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes." https://t.co/8hKBzQaOFs pic.twitter.com/VtH9B7ExZs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 1, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, that Trump “hasn’t made a decision” whether to resume strikes on Iran, but prefers a diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on Saturday that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had returned to near pre-war levels, excluding Iranian oil shipments.

“The Strait of Hormuz transit levels are back to pre-conflict levels minus Iranian barrels,” Bessent wrote on X. “The world can live without Iranian oil. Iran cannot live without oil exports.”

His remarks accompanied a graphic that read “Operation Economic Outcast” and flashed a count of 1.5 billion barrels of oil exported through the Hormuz Strait by the United States, as opposed to zero barrels by Iran, given the continued blockade of Iranian ports amid the ongoing war.

Iran’s counter-warning against the US

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in turn, warned the US and Israel on Saturday against resuming the war.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them,” according to a statement Khamenei posted on his Telegram channel.

The statement further indicated that Khamenei ordered the country’s commanders to ensure that “any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful and geographically unrestricted response.”

Mohsen Rezaei, the leader of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who Vice President JD Vance engaged with a peace proposal last weekend, said that his country hadn’t made any changes to its nuclear doctrine. At the same time, he warned that new attacks on Iran could change that situation.

“No new decision has been made regarding changes to the nuclear doctrine,” Secretary Mohsen Rezaei told official news outlet IRNA. “Of course, the discussion is raised that if war breaks out again, do we want to have the previous doctrine or not, but no new official and governmental decision has been made yet.”

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a new proposal could fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz in two days. Although he claimed that the agreement had been reached with mediators, he told Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera in an interview that Iran has no plans to meet with US officials. On the other hand, he still called America’s efforts toward “broader dialogue” a positive step, again adding that the continuation of direct or indirect negotiations hinged on Washington agreeing to Tehran’s conditions.