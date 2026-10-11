California lived up to its nickname, the ‘Golden State’, in Forbes’ 2026 ranking of the 400 richest Americans. It had more billionaires than any other state, with 85 of the country’s 100 richest people calling it home. However, California is considering ‘Prop 40’, a one-time tax on certain taxpayers with assets worth more than $1 billion.

The measure has drawn support from Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ro Khanna, but opposition extends beyond the billionaires who could face the levy. Governor Gavin Newsom is among those warning that it could drive wealthy residents away and weaken California’s future tax revenues. In fact, Newsom announced his endorsement for different a measure aimed at prohibiting wealth taxes.

In a similar bid to “tax the rich”, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was backing the ‘Pied-a-Terre’ tax, a surcharged on secondary homes in the Big Apple. However, a recent Staten Island judge’s ruling posed a major roadbloack for the measure by flagging a previously released lengthy list of residences subject to the tax as flawed and demanding that it be redone.

Given the political discussion surrounding this subject, the spotlight now turns to the billionaires who have built their fortunes in the ‘Golden State’. So, who tops the list as California’s richest person in 2026 and how much is their fortune worth?

Who are California’s richest billionaires?

The richest Californian is Alphabet co-founder Larry Page, who, according to Forbes’ annual rankings released September 4, 2026, enjoys an estimated net worth of $287 billion. Overall, his staggering fortune landed him the No. 3 spot nationwide.

His fellow Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin emerged as the second-richest Californian and fifth-wealthiest American, with a net worth of $265 billion at the time.

The business outlet’s Real-Time Billionaires list, updated early October 11 (US time), retained both Google officials’ overall ranks at No. 3 and No. 5, with estimated net worths of $287.9 billion and $265 billion, respectively.

Brin has especially made headlines in California-related news recently over his more than $100 million in donations, making up nearly a third of the more than $300 million raised in opposition to the statewide billionaire tax. As unexpected as it may seem, a coalition of prominent Democratic figures and party allies, including Governor Gavin Newsom, Planned Parenthood and the California Teachers Association, have joined most Republicans in betting against the measure over fears that the tax could push wealthy people out of the state, which could ultimately lead to bigger budget issues in the long term.

“Californian deserve to have their retirement and life savings protected from new state taxes, Gov Newsom said in a statement on Friday , as he backed the antitax measure known as Proposition 42.

What is California Prop 40?

The ballot measure seeks to impose a one-time tax of up to 5% on people worth over $1 billion, with the potentially generated revenue primarily funding state healthcare programs. A smaller share will also go toward food assistance and public education.

This particular proposition is among the numerous statewide ballot measures that Californians would vote on as the US heads into midterm election mode.

As reported by ABC’s Sacramento, California, affiliate ABC10.com, there are about 200 billionaires in the US state. If the proposition is formally passed, those hundreds of ultra-wealthy individuals in the state would generate $100 billion over the course of five years.

Prop 40’s official summary states: “Imposes 5% tax on certain taxpayers with assets over $1 billion; revenue primarily for health care. Exempts revenues from constitutional requirements for school funding and spending limit. Fiscal Impact: Temporary revenue increase of tens of billions of dollars spread over several years from wealth tax on billionaires. Possible ongoing decrease of less than $1 billion per year in income tax revenue from billionaires.”

California Rep. Ro Khanna and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are rallying in support for the measure even though it’s not a long-term tax like the one Sanders and some others have long spoken out in favour of.